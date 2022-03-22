WWE Finally Announces Veer’s Debut on WWE Raw

WWE has been teasing the arrival of Veer Mahaan on the Monday Night Raw roster since November, repeatedly airing promo segments that “Veer is Coming” despite never giving an indication of when it would be. It got to the point where “Veer is Coming” became a meme on social media, with many believing that the debut would never actually happen. That finally changed on this week’s Raw when Veer’s latest promo package concluded with the statement that he’d debut on the April 4 episode of Raw, the Red Brand’s first show following WrestleMania 38.

Mahaan, real name Rinku Rajput, was previously a professional baseball player before signing with the WWE in January 2018. He originally worked on the NXT brand as one half of the powerhouse tag team Indus Sher and was brought up to Raw in May 2021 as backup for Jinder Mahal alongside Shanky. He was pulled from TV and started getting repackaged after Mahal and Shanky were drafted to SmackDown last October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1506084400475389954?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…