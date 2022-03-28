Vince McMahon Announces Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE released the footage from Seth Rollins’ meeting with Vince McMahon on Monday afternoon, which confirmed that Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. The clip shows Rollins strutting into McMahon’s office, who asks the former world champion why he didn’t just ask McMahon for a match rather than jump through so many hoops on recent episodes of Raw. He then confirmed that Rollins would have a match, but added that McMahon will pick his opponent and he won’t learn who it is until he’s in the ring.

Numerous reports have pointed toward Rollins facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. “The American Nightmare” departed from AEW in February and reports of him signing with WWE have been spreading for weeks.

This story is developing…