Seth Rollins on When He Realized "The Visionary" Had Become a Babyface

Seth Rollins had his last big heel turn in late 2019, turning all the negative feedback he had received from his most recent Universal Championship reign into a new persona. He became the "Monday Night Messiah," a vindictive heel with a savior complex who attempted to build up a following with The AOP, Buddy Murph and Austin Theory. But as the pandemic kept going, Rollins eventually evolved into "The Visionary" and saw his persona become increasingly flamboyant as he feuded with the likes of Cesaro, Edge, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Matt Riddle.

But even though WWE kept portraying Rollins as a vindictive villain, his fan support kept on growing. It got to a point where fans would sing along to his entrance theme regardless of what he did. While recently on After The Bell, Rollins said it was during his feud with Riddle that he realized the crowd was turning him back into a babyface for the first time in years.

"[At] the end of the show (at Madison Square Garden), Riddle's out there doing something. And I came out to stomp his head into the steel steps, and I'm wearing this shiny, beautiful black suit. And I end the episode by stomping his head into steel steps, thinking I'm going to hear a chorus of boos when in fact, the choir is singing my song," Rollins explained (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

Seth Rollins Keeps Attacking Logan Paul

Elsewhere in the interview, Rollins once again tore into Logan Paul. The YouTuber knocked out Rollins with a sucker punch on this week's Raw, further the build to their match at WrestleMania 39.

"There's just a lot to be said about having these types of performers on our show or whatever they may be doing," Rollins said. "It's a different beast, I feel, when you start getting these people in the ring on a semi-regular basis. You look at Lawrence Taylor versus the late, great Bam Bam Bigelow. It's a prime example of a perfect way to utilize these celebrities. Lawrence Taylor was an athlete beforehand, you know, obviously one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. Also, he was a guy that didn't go around calling himself a wrestler. He didn't go around getting a big head thinking that, 'Oh, I can do this. I'm so good at this. This is a cakewalk for me.'"