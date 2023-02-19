Seth Rollins Channels the Joker in New Wrestlemania Spot

Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch spoofed two different Batman-related films in the latest "trailer" for Wrestlemania. Since Wrestlemania is in Hollywood this spring, the WWE has been spoofing iconic scenes from various big budget movies using Superstars of the past and present. Today, the WWE debuted a new "trailer" featuring Seth Rollins recreating Joaquin Phoenix's iconic dance on the stairs in The Joker. Rollins dressed the part, complete with face paint. However, it was the appearance of Becky Lynch that really made the scene. Lynch, dressed entirely in black, interrupted her husband and questioned his choice of attire and dancing habits in an extremely gravelly voice. After her interrogation was complete, Lynch returned to her Man Cave (which Seth apparently didn't even know about.)

You can check out the entire spot down below:

Both Rollins and Lynch should have a busy Wrestlemania. Rollins will almost certainly have a match against Logan Paul, after Paul unceremoniously eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble last month. Lynch's path to Wrestlemania is a little less clear, although it's possible that it will somehow involve her fellow Horsewoman Bayley, whom she's been feuding with for months. While Lynch hasn't held a title since Wrestlemania last year, she is still one of WWE's biggest stars with mainstream crossover appeal.

Other major matches at Wrestlemania includes a match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, along with a match between Charlotte and Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Tonight, we learned of another marquee matchup, as Askua will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw's Women's Championship. Several secondary championships and the Unified Tag Championships will also likely be challenged for at Wrestlemania.

Wrestlemania will be held at SoFi Stadium on April 1st and 2nd.