How Much Do Seth Rollins' Big Red Boots From WWE Raw Cost?

Seth Rollins appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw sporting a pair of MSCHF Big Red Boots. Inspired by Astro Boy, the goofy, oversized boots have actually become a hit in the fashion world in recent weeks, though most celebrities and athletes wearing them have done so for a laugh. Rollins took his boots a step further, using them to deliver a Curb Stomp to The Miz after a tense Miz TV segment.

For those wondering, the boots initially went on sale for $350. But if you want a pair, you'll most likely have to buy them through the secondary market. StockX has pairs going from $1,200 to $2,999 depending on which size you want. It's unclear how much money Rollins had to pay for his.

Seth Rollins really curb stomped The Miz in the Big Red Boots 😂💥 @WWE pic.twitter.com/39ZhtyGH5J — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 14, 2023

Seth Rollins on Feeling Slighted for Missing the WrestleMania 39 Main Event

With WrestleMania 39 on the horizon, it looks like Rollins is being paired up with YouTuber Logan Paul for a match at the two-night event in Los Angeles after Paul eliminated Rollins from this year's Royal Rumble. Rollins has publicly talked about his disdain for Paul both in interviews and during his segment on Raw this week but also admitted he feels a bit frustrated over not being in the conversation for this year's WrestleMania main event. That match is currently being advertised as Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, though Sami Zayn could also wind up getting involved.

"It's very hard for me to look at that match unbiased," Rollins told Sports Guys Talk Wrestling recently. "I want that match. I want that spot. I want that title. To not have it, there's a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it. It's difficult for me to analyze."

"You've got Roman Reigns, who's on an incredible run, but you've got Cody Rhodes, who's riding a lot of momentum," Rollins continued. "It could be Sami Zayn in that spot. Who knows? We'll see after [WWE Elimination Chamber]. It's going to be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, hard for me to feel any way but slighted by it. That is what it is."