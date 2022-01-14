Seven Biggest Cross-Brand Women’s Matches That Are Possible Right Now

The Forbidden Door has come. up quite a bit lately, as earlier this year AEW, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan all worked together for a while and had their talent showing up on other shows. It was a pretty cool time in wrestling, as we saw The Good Brothers hop over to AEW for a while, while Kenny Omega even became Impact World Champion for a run until Christian Cage dethroned him. Since then New Japan stars have shown up in Impact, and now Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James is set to return to WWE for the Royal Rumble match. So, that got us thinking, what other women’s match company crossovers would we like to see, and we’ve got 7 great choices.

Now, some of these are more realistic than others, but we tried to keep them grounded in semi-reality. While I would love to see Becky Lynch take on Dr. Britt Baker or Deonna Purrazzo battle Sasha Banks, those are probably not happening anytime soon. Still, there are some dream matches that could happen down the road, and fingers crossed they happen.

Some of these dream feuds include names like Toni Storm, Purrazzo, Mickie James, Baker, Shotzi, Nixon Newell, Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, and more, and if these did happen, many a wrestling fan would lose their minds.

Deonna Purrazzo vs Britt Baker

Starting off the list is a match many fans have been looking forward to and one that both stars involved very much want to happen. That match is one between Impact Wrestlings’ Deonna Purrazzo and AEW’s Dr. Britt Baker, and since the two companies have been working together for quite a while, this has a very good chance of happening in 2022.

When we spoke to Purrazzo, we brought up the possibility of this match, and for her, it’s a matter of when not if. You can see her full breakdown of the big matchup right here.

Kris Statlander vs Jordynne Grace

Kris Statlander is one of AEW’s biggest rising stars, and her strength and power are two of her most lethal qualities. You could also attribute those same traits to Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace, the current Digital Media Champion. The two stars have not yet had the chance to meet in the ring in their current forms, and a match between them could be an absolute showstopper.

Both have raw power at their fingertips but are also incredibly quick and willing to go above and beyond in the ring. Here’s hoping these two make their way through that Forbidden Door later this year.

Rok-C vs Shotzi

So this one is interesting, mostly because it could end up being an actual feud if a few pieces fall into place. Tonight’s episode of Impact featured Rok-C losing her Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship to Deonna Purrazzo, and with her Ring of Honor future in question because of the promotion’s releasing contracts and halting of business, she could very well be headed to WWE.

She was also part of a WWE tryout towards the end of last year, so that could be the beginning of a full signing. In the meantime, WWE and Impact are willing to work together at least a little with Knockout’s Champion Mickie James appearing in the Royal Rumble this year. So, could we see Rok-C enter through that door as well?

If so, Shotzi is in need of some competition at the moment, so why not have Rok-C come through and have an awesome match with her to showcase both and possibly pave the way for Rok-C’s full WWE debut? It could very well work.

Hikaru Shida vs Nixon Newell

Now this one could end up being moot if Nixon Newell (formerly Tegan Nox) ends up signing with AEW, but if she decides to be more of a non-exclusive free agent or sign with Impact or New Japan, then this is towards the top of my most-wanted crossover list. I think Shida and Newell’s wrestling styles would complement each other in the ring, and they could put on a clinic even if it is just for one match.

We haven’t seen what Newell is going to do just yet as far as returning to the ring, but count this match as a dream matchup when Newell decides to jump back in the ring.

Mickie James vs Bianca Belair

Mickie James shocked everyone when she decided to join WWE’s Royal Rumble as Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion, as James was formerly released by the company last year. While this is most likely a one-off appearance, if she’s willing to come back for another one in the near future, perhaps we could get a match between James and Bianca Belair?

The two never had a chance to take each other on in WWE, and at this point, both stars have hit new highs in their respective companies and gone on title runs. So, why not give fans a dream match and showcase both stars at the same time? Here’s hoping it happens.

Toni Storm vs Thunder Rosa

Like Newell, this one could end up happening if Toni Storm ends up in AEW, but for now, we’ll add this to the dream match-ups list. Wherever Storm ends up she is set to be a huge star, and she’s shown she can deliver a great match with anyone.

Meanwhile, over in AEW, there are few more talented than Thunder Rosa, and she has proven time and time again she can go toe to toe with anyone as well. Rosa vs Storm would be phenomenal, regardless of what stipulation or title you attach to it. It doesn’t even need any of that, as these two would produce a classic without any bell and whistles.

Deonna Purrazzo vs Ruby Soho

Every great villain needs a great hero, and villains don’t come much better than Deonna Purrazzo. The Virtuosa has already said a Britt Baker match is in the cards, but there’s another awesome match that fans would love to see, and it’s Purrazzo taking on AEW’s Ruby Soho.

Soho came into AEW on a mission, and she’s delivered stellar matches against some of AEW’s best, including Baker. If we get another Forbidden Door crossover, why not have Purrazzo vs Soho headline the next round, with both bouncing back and forth between companies for a crossover feud. They could even feud over the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship, though we don’t see Purrazzo losing that anytime soon.