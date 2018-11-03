Shawn Michaels Comments on Future Matches, Crown Jewel

Shawn Michaels made his return to the ring for the first time in eight years at Crown Jewel on Friday.

The WWE Hall of Famer tagged up with his longtime DX teammate Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane (The Brothers of Destruction) in what turned out to be a winning effort for DX.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to his return to the ring for the first time after such a lengthy layoff, many have wondered if this will open the door to more matches in Michaels’ immediate future. There have been rumors that he may have a singles match with The Undertaker this month at Survivor Series and then look ahead to another singles match at WrestleMania next spring, perhaps against someone such as AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan.

WWE cameras caught up with Shawn immediately following his match at Crown Jewel and got some comments from him on his return to the ring as well as his thoughts about having more matches now that he has returned.

“This whole day I’ve been anxious, and nervous, and everything else,” Shawn admitted. “But once I got in there with everybody, it was fun, it was comfortable. I felt… did a few things, get a little warm, and you forget how tough this is on your body. I’ll be feeling it for the next several days and it’ll be a very good reminder of why I didn’t do it for 8 years and why I’m not going to do it again, if I can possibly help it.”

As is well known, the Saudi Arabian government is paying WWE a hefty price to hold these shows such as Crown Jewel overseas. It’s one of the major reasons why the company continued on with the event on Friday despite harsh criticism from fans, the media, and even members of the U.S. government. Michaels surely was guaranteed a generous payday to come out of retirement for the match on Friday, and it likely was the major factor in him making the decision to return after such a long hiatus. After all, he’s turned down many matches and opportunities to return since 2010; the difference this time was the size of the paycheck.

Even so, Michaels has had a regular job as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and he sounds heading back that way following his match at Crown Jewel.

“We are going back to our regular life, boys. A lot of fun to do but I’m glad it’s over, too,” Michaels said.