WWE Veteran Shoots Down Rumor of His WWE Release

Shelton Benjamin has not been released by the WWE as the former champion confirmed via Twitter on Saturday. Rumors that Benjamin had been let go recently started spreading online, so he responded with, “I have not been released from WWE. I obviously don’t know where this false report started (probably @MiaYim) but for those that cared thank you but at this time your concerns are premature.” He even managed to get in a jab at Mia Yim, continuing their never-ending trolling of each other online.

Benjamin, a University of Minnesota wrestler, originally signed with WWE in 2000 and was a part of the Ohio Valley Wrestling class that produced future stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton and Dave Bautista. WWE made multiple attempts to push him as a midcard singles star throughout the 2000s, but he found most of his success as one-half of the World’s Greatest Tag Team with Charlie Haas. He was released by WWE in 2010 and would go on to wrestle in Ring of Honor, New Japan and Pro Wrestling Noah before being brought back to WWE in 2016. His return was quickly postponed due to a torn rotator cuff, but by late 2017 he was finally a consistent member of the SmackDown roster while teaming with Chad Gable. His most recent success came as one of the members of The Hurt Business, winning both the 24/7 Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Cedric Alexander.

Bobby Lashley officially disbanded the group (again), but Benjamin has continued to team with Alexander. His most recent match on this past week’s Raw where he and Alexander lost to the Mysterios. The 46-year-old’s WWE resume now includes three tag team championship reigns, three Intercontinental Championship reigns and one run as United States Champion.

WWE kicked off 2022 with another wave of releases, this time most involving WWE Performance Center employees and trainers that wound up including Samoa Joe and William Regal (now in AEW). As of now Benjamin isn’t booked for WrestleMania 38 coming up at the start of April, the full card for which you can see below:

