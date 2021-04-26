Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 Promo Includes Wrestlers Released by WWE & More

✖

Last summer Impact Wrestling used a unique advertising strategy for their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view. In a series of advertisements, the company subtly hinted that the vast number of wrestlers who had been released by the WWE months prior would be arriving in the Nashville-based company during the July 18 show. And while only a few wound up making their debut the strategy wound up generating a ton of buzz for the event. The company attempted to run the same play again during Sunday's Rebellion pay-per-view, releasing an early teaser of this year's Slammiversary scheduled for July.

During the ad flashes of Samoa Joe, Mickie James and Chelsea Green could be seen, along with flags of Mexico and Australia (possibly referencing The IIconics and Kalisto). All of them were released by the WWE on April 15. Quick clips of New Japan's Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito could also be seen, teasing more of a crossover between Impact and the top Japanese promotion. New Japan's FinJuice currently hold the Impact World Tag Team Championships and beat The Good Brothers during Sunday's show.

While the exact date for the show wasn't given, the pay-per-view will likely take place in the second half of July. The 90-Day "No Compete" clauses for all of the wrestlers released on April 15 will officially expire on July 14.

Of the wrestlers that were shown, Joe by far and away had the most success in his initial decade-long run with Impact. He's one of only five men to become a Grand Slam Champion in the company and famously had one fo the company's biggest rivalries in the late 2000s with Kurt Angle. James and Green (as Laurel Van Ness) both held the Impact Knockouts Championships during their respective runs.

