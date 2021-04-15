Every WWE Superstar Released Last April & Where They Are Now

WWE announced back on April 15, 2020 that, as part of cost-cutting measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 20 active wrestlers would be released by the company while numerous backstage producers, announcers, referees, on-air personalities, writers and office employees would either be fired or furloughed. One year has passed, and many of those wrestlers have now found new homes and new opportunities outside of the WWE. Below is a list of every wrestler who was cut on that date (and the days that followed) and an update on what they've been up to since then. For the firs time in 13 months, WWE was able to host a major event with live fans in attendance this past weekend with the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. As of now, the company is still operating inside of the WWE ThunderDome for the foreseeable future.

Rusev / Miro (Photo: AEW) After launching his own Twitch channel, "The Bulgarian Brute" made his surprise arrival in All Elite Wrestling on the Sept. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. Now going by Miro, the former US Champion has yet to be pinned in an AEW ring though he did recently lose the Arcade Anarchy tag match against Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. In a promo on this week's Dynamite he made it pretty clear that his alliance with Kip Sabian is over and that he's going to start focussing on winning championships. "I'm moving on with, or without you." @ToBeMiro has some strong words for @TheKipSabian, as he looks to fulfill his destiny of putting #AEW gold around his waist. Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT - and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/0522v3ElvY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021 prevnext

EC3 (Photo: WWE) Within hours of his release, Ethan Carter III debuted a new persona centering around the idea of #ControlYourNarrative. He made his return to Impact Wrestling at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July. He quickly entered a feud with Moose that lasted up until the Bound for Glory pay-per-view in October, then promptly departed. He arrived in Ring of Honor that same month and officially signed a contract with the company in February. If you have come this far, you must be willing to go all the way.⁣

⁣

WWW FREE THE NARRATIVE DOT COM ⁣

⁣

Inspiration is infectious. ⁣

Inspiration requires commitment.⁣

Inspiration will drive you to madness?⁣

⁣

What inspires you?⁣#ControlYourNarrative⁣#FreeEC3 #ec3⁣ pic.twitter.com/Ys5BmiwX0A — ec3 (@therealec3) April 14, 2021 prevnext

Lio Rush (Photo: MLW) Rush initially teased retiring from the pro wrestling business a month after his release, but the 26-year-old made his surprise return at Game Changer Wrestling's GCW Homecoming event on July 25. He has since wrestled 22 matches, ranging from GCW events to UWN Primetime Live to Lucha Libre AAA's Triplemania XXVIII to MLW to NJPW Strong. He currently holds the MLW World Middleweight Championship and has a semifinals match in the New Japan Cup USA tournament with Brody King on this Friday's episode of Strong. Brody King and Lio Rush face off for a chance to advance to the finals! This matchup is the epitome of an openweight contest.

Will size or speed win out? Tune in to @njpwworld Friday night to find out!#njcupusa #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/YKyQBETCKG — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 13, 2021 prevnext

Deonna Purrazzo (Photo: Impact Wrestling) "The Virtuosa" returned to Impact Wrestling back in May 2020 and now finds herself atop the Knockouts Division as the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion. She has held the title for a combined 250+ days across two reigns and took home the Impact Year End Awards for Wrestler of the Year and Knockout of the Year for 2020. BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against @TenilleDashwood on April 25th at #IMPACTRebellion LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV! Order HERE: https://t.co/iDC3E058f3 pic.twitter.com/2IQKa5LF79 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021 prevnext

Heath Slater / Heath (Photo: Impact Wrestling) Slater, now simply going by Heath, arrived in Impact Wrestling and Slammiversary but announced that he was still technically a free agent. He finally got his contract with the company by winning a "Call Your Shot" Gauntlet match at Bound for Glory, but suffered multiple injuries in the match that wound up requiring surgery. He originally believed he would be returning to the ring in January but hasn't wrestled since. "I just had surgery March 1," Heath said while on The Angle Podcast this week (h/t Fightful). "It was way more than what we were expecting. I guess that's what happens when you go 15 years of wrestling and pushing through everything. At first, everyone thought it was just a hernia. Next thing you know, with all these MRIs I got done, I had a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone, an alteration hernia on the right side, I ripped my abductor muscle off the bone, my abdomen wall was completely ripped to where they had to mesh all of that back. There was another muscle, I can't even pronounce the name of it, that they had to suture back. Heath also made a one-of return to WWE last summer during a storyline between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. He confirmed in that same interview that WWE offered him half of what he was previously making to re-sign and promptly turned them down. My exclusive with @HEATHXXII is available everywhere now! We discussed his @WWE release, being brought back to help @DMcIntyreWWE, WWE contract offer, signing with @IMPACTWRESTLING, his injury, 3MB, & MUCH MORE! 📺WATCH: https://t.co/G1IfV06dKs

🎧LISTEN: https://t.co/BvT3g4X5NV pic.twitter.com/a8vLysv2Xp — The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) April 13, 2021 prevnext

Tay Conti (Photo: WWE) Conti first competed in AEW as Anna Jay's tag team partner in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. She has since risen up to the No. 1 contender's spot in the Women's Division and will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship next Wednesday. So much respect for Shida but when the bell rings you will face the most dangerous Tay Conti you ever watched. 18 years of my life dedicated to martial arts, all of this for THIS MOMENT!!! There’s no giving up, no failure, I have no option but succeed. https://t.co/jzAbZvDNQI — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) April 15, 2021 prevnext

Sarah Logan / Sarah Rowe (Photo: WWE) Logan announced last June that she would be stepping away from wrestling "for the foreseeable future." A month later she announced that she and Raymond Rowe (Erik in WWE) were expecting their first child. They welcomed their son Raymond in February. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Rowe (@sarahrowe) prevnext

No Way Jose / Levy Valenz (Photo: WWE) Levis Valenzuela Jr. has only wrestled once in the past year according to Cagematch, but he did drop some big new last month in confirming that he is going to be a father soon. Best news ever! Beyond excited! I’m gonna be a dad! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UThhSvdpRI — Levis ⁷ (@LevyValenz) March 5, 2021 prevnext

Mike Kanellis / Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis (Photo: WWE.com) Kanellis and Bennett both returned to Ring of Honor in late 2020. Bennett has since reformed his tag team with Matt Taven (now the OGK) and has popped up in promotions like Warrior Wrestling, UWN Primetime (where he challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship) and GCW. There will be ups. There will be downs. The trick is not putting too much stock in either of them. — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) April 15, 2021 Mark. https://t.co/Si9mQ4o8t5 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 11, 2021 In an interview with PWInsider this week, the pair confirmed that they have signed new contracts with the promotion and will be working with them full-time going forward. prevnext

Aiden English / Matt Rehwoldt (Photo: WWE) Going by his real name of Matt Rehwoldt, the former Rusev Day member made his return to the ring for Zelo Pro Wrestling last September. He also runs the YouTube channel Wrestling With Whiskey. 3 blind samples, 2 wrestlers, 1 great chat...it's STRAIGHT SHOOTING! Check it out on YouTube and all your favorite podcast platforms! Apple: https://t.co/eOHoiVuAEh Spotify: https://t.co/DMxVzsZgXc YouTube: https://t.co/dqkIc23EjC pic.twitter.com/0lakifV2NT — WrestlingWithWhiskey (@WrestleWhiskey) April 2, 2021 prevnext

Primo & Epico / Eddie & Orlando Colon (Photo: WWE) The Colons had already been back in Puerto Rico working for the World Wrestling Council for months prior to their WWE releases. The pair's last recorded tag team match took place at a Coastal Championship Wrestling event in Florida in January, though they are promoting future matches on social media. Huntington Park ,Cali 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/bqqcklGU3m — Primo (@WWE_Primo) February 10, 2021 prevnext

Kassius Ohno / Chris Hero (Photo: AEW) Ohno quickly reverted back into being Chris Hero and now hosts the Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling? podcast on AdFreeShows.com. What is @ChrisHero's origin story? A new @CanChrisHero explores how Chris first fell in love with pro wrestling & how that led to him becoming a pro wrestler himself. @HeyHeyItsConrad Available Now *Free* at https://t.co/5v6Q3sds3K (direct link in bio) pic.twitter.com/U671ffdvQz — AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) April 7, 2021 prevnext

Cain Velasquez (Photo: WWE) The former UFC Heavyweight Champion only had two matches during his brief WWE stint — a two-minute loss to Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia and a tag match at a live event in Mexico City in November 2019. prevnext

Curtis Axel / Joe Hennig (Photo: WWE) Axel (real name Joe Hennig) was at the tail end of the wave of releases, ending his 13-year run with the company. He has not wrestled since his departure. prevnext