Slim Jim Pauses Sponsorship With WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Allegations

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam in August of 2023, WWE and Slim Jim announced they would be returning to their fruitful partnership that is said to be the biggest partnership in WWE's history. The relationship began over 30 years ago when "Macho Man" Randy Savage participated in a few Slim Jim commercials, delivering the famous line "Snap into a Slim Jim!" which has been a hallmark phrase for the brand ever since. As part of their ongoing relationship, Slim Jim activated at several PLE's including Survivor Series this past November as well as the Royal Rumble this weekend and WrestleMania 40 in April.

Earlier this afternoon, WrestleVotes revealed that Slim Jim had reportedly pulled out of their sponsorships with WWE for this weekend's events over new allegations against Vince McMahon brought forth by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee. According to the lawsuit, Grant alleges McMahon abused her sexually and sexually exploited her. "Hearing rumblings that Slim Jim has notified WWE they are pulling their sponsorships from tomorrow's Royal Rumble event," WrestleVotes wrote on X. "It is yet to be determined if they will remain partners in the future."

McMahon returned to WWE in January of 2023 after a brief retirement that began in July of 2022. Not long after, WWE and the UFC merged to create a $21.4 billion sports giant, TKO Group Holdings. Upon his return to WWE, McMahon became the Executive Chairman of the Board where he appointed allies and former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in the vacant board seats. TKO issued a statement of their own following the Wall Street Journal's story, noting that they take Grant's allegations seriously and will be addressing the matter "internally."

"Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we've decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE," Slim Jim said in a statement provided to POST Wrestling. "This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what's best for our brand."

