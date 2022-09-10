Solo Sikoa Makes WWE SmackDown Debut, Officially Part of The Bloodline

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was on the line at Clash at the Castle, and at one point it looked as if Drew McIntyre would be the one to put a stop to Roman Reigns' Title reign. That didn't end up happening though, as Solo Sikoa would intervene on Reigns' behalf and help the Tribal Chief retain his Championship, and tonight Sikoa would make his SmackDown debut. Sikoa came out with The Usos and Sami Zayn, and during their promo, it would be revealed that Sikoa is now officially a part of The Bloodline. Sikoa would then be confronted by Drew McIntyre, and after he attacked them and cleared the ring, McIntyre would get a match against Sikoa later in the night.

At the start of their match later on, McIntyre went right after him and hit with strikes, chops, and kicks in the corner. Sikoa came back with his own array of strikes and punches, and then McIntyre had Sikoa reeling for a minute after a hard punch to the head. McIntyre came back with a clothesline and then slammed him into the turnbuckle but then Sikoa hit a back elbow only to be slammed down by McIntyre.

"You come for my family and I come for you."



McIntyre charged up for a Claymore but then Jimmy and Jey pulled Sikoa out of the ring to regroup a bit. Jimmy, Jey, and Zayn all teamed up on McIntyre to give Sikoa the chance to get back in the ring and he capitalized, knocking McIntyre down and keeping him down with huge stomps to the ribs and punches to the head.

McIntyre was in pain and then when the referee wasn't looking Jey punched McIntyre in the face while Zayn ran distraction. Sikoa threw more punches and knocked McIntyre back down in the corner, though he came back with a few chops only to get hit with a Belly to Bellly Suplex. Sikoa tried to pin him but McIntyre kicked out. Sikoa charged forward and slammed into McIntyre with his hip, following it up with taunts and a few slaps to the face.

McIntyre came out of the corner with a clothesline and then knocked Sikoa back down with a back elbow. Then he threw him over to the other side of the ring and then followed it up with a Neckbreaker. McIntyre was back on his feet and then knocked Jey down off the ring apron but Sikoa rolled him up. McIntyre kicked out and then he threw all the Usos to the floor, but when he went to dive Zayn stopped him. McIntyre threw Zayn over the ropes into the ring, and then he went for a Claymore but Sikoa superkicked him to the head and covered him, though McIntyre kicked out.

Sikoa and McIntyre traded punches and then McIntyre hit a headbutt, but then Jey and Jimmy pulled McIntyre over the ropes and brought him to the ground as they punched and stomped on him. The Street Profits came out to make the save but then Zayn came in and regained control only for Montez Ford to leap off the top rope and clear everyone.

McIntyre was then lifted by Sikoa but he countered and hit a Claymore, though it sent Sikoa over the ropes and to the floor. Before McIntyre could get him back in the ring Karrion Kross came out of nowhere and locked in the Kross Jacket, and while McIntyre fought hard, he couldn't end up breaking out of it. Kross has had McIntyre in his sights for a while now, and that isn't changing anytime soon.

