Stephen Amell Teases Involvement in Upcoming WWE Project

Before Logan Paul and Bad Bunny lit sports-entertainment on fire, an argument could be made that Stephen Amell was the best celebrity wrestler. The Green Arrow actor made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2015, working a tag match alongside Neville (AEW's Pac) to take on Stardust and King Barrett. Amell performed better than what most expect from celebrity wrestlers, but his real crowning achievement came at the 2018 independent super show, ALL IN. There, he locked up with Christopher Daniels in an 11-minute battle, impressing audiences with his technical ability and high-flying maneuvers.

While Amell has not wrestled a proper match since, he has been more involved than ever in the professional wrestling world. Since hanging up his quiver, Amell has put his biggest focus on Heels, a Starz program that chronicles two brothers that work for an independent wrestling promotion. Season 1 aired throughout Summer 2021 and Season 2 is scheduled to kick off this July.

Heels Season 1 was seldom mentioned during wrestling broadcasts, but that could change come the sophomore installment. Speaking with WhatNot during a live-streamed autograph signing, Amell teased that he has a WWE collaboration coming this summer.

"I also am involved in a project for the WWE that comes out right around the same time that the second season of Heels comes out," Amell revealed.

There is no word on what this project could be or what it would have Amell doing. Amell is longtime friends with Cody Rhodes, so there is a natural link for those two to work together on-screen if the opportunity came up. Considering how low-key Amell sounded about this project, it seems most likely that he would be involved in one of WWE's numerous documentary projects. WWE typically interviews hundreds of former talent, current stars and celebrities to speak for shows like WWE Chronicle, WWE 24, and WWE This is Awesome!, and it's possible that Amell could be one of those talking heads.

Amell had mentioned that despite never appearing on AEW programming, he has multiple easy ties to the company. CM Punk is one of Amell's co-stars on Heels, and given that the Straight Edge Star is set to return next week on AEW Collision, Amell could pop up on one of the upcoming Saturday broadcasts.

Heels Season 2 premieres on July 28th on Starz.