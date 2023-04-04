Arrow Star Stephen Amell Makes Surprise Appearance on WWE Raw

Arrow star and part-time wrestler Stephen Amell is making his presence known at WWE's post-WrestleMania episode of Monday Night Raw. Through the first hour of the WWE staple series, several celebrities have been spotted throughout the stands of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Amell, however, picked a very prominent seat, assuring he would pop up on the Monday Night Raw telecast.

Fans have spotted Amell on Monday Night Raw sitting in the front row, right behind the announcers table. He's seated almost perfectly between the two announcers, making it easy for folks to see him. At one point, when the camera was aimed at the producers, Amell stood up and flexed for everyone at home. One fan managed to record the moment on TV and you can check out the video below!

In addition to being an avid wrestling fan and appearing in the ring on multiple occasions, Amell also leads the wrestling-centric drama series Heels. The breakout hit is returning to Starz for its second season, with Amell reprising his role as Ace Spade. While Amell turned out to be perfect for the role, former WWE and AEW champion CM Punk actually auditioned to play the same character.

"Well, casting the lead of any show is hard, because they've just got to be an awesome, tremendous actor who can carry a show on their shoulders," creator Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com. "Playing Jack Spade, there's the added requirement of you have to have the physicality of a great wrestler. We had to have somebody who could believably pull off this stuff in the ring and outside of the ring, when framed against his wife and kids, and other people in the town, you'd believe this is a pro wrestler who lives here.

"There's not a lot of people who look like that who are also great actors. Steven Amell is one of those people," he added. "We were so fortunate to get him, coming off of the success of Arrow, with the ultimate added bonus of the guy loves wrestling. He might be the biggest fan of all of us, and he's actually wrestled with WWE. So I mean, God, we were lucky to get Steve."

