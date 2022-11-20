Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee Reveal AEW Full Gear Looks Were Inspired By Metal Gear Solid

AEW Full Gear was definitely a game changer for many on the the All Elite Wrestling roster following some huge wins and losses, and it turns out that Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee came into the pay per view event with cool in ring gear inspired by the Metal Gear Solid series! While the former Swerve in Our Glory tag team now have a lot more to think about following the event, leading in to their match against the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, the two were more frayed than ever. This was reflected in their gear as the two of them invoked Metal Gear Solid to showcase the change.

As fully revealed by Swerve Strickland on Twitter following AEW Full Gear, he and Lee's gear were inspired by Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty characters Raiden and Solid Snake. It was definitely a fun swerve seeing the duo sneak in this shout out amidst quite a wild pay per view event overall, and one of the last bastions of fun that they are going to have as a duo for quite some time if the end of their match was anything to go by. You can check out Swerve Strickland's reveal tweet below along with a look of their gear in motion during AEW Full Gear:

"Sons of Liberty" pic.twitter.com/4io5pBkjkK — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) November 20, 2022

Swerve In Our Liberty

While it wasn't such a hot night for this former tag team (who are now heading into a full program against one another after their AEW Full Gear loss, most likely), it was a packed event for many of the other contenders. As for the pay per view event itself, the full card and results for AEW Full Gear 2022 breaks down as such:

Best Friends def. The Factory

Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinals)

Eddie Kingston def. Jun Akiyama

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry def. Luchasaurus

Death Triangle def. The Elite (AEW Trios Championship)

Jade Cargill def. Nyla Rose (AEW TBS Championship)

Chris Jericho def. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara (ROH World Championship)

Saraya def. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Samoa Joe def. Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW TNT Championship)

Sting and Darby Allin def. Jeff Jarett and Jay Lethal

Jamie Hayter def. Toni Storm (interim AEW Women's World Championship)

The Acclaimed def. Swerve in Our Glory (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

MJF def. Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship)



Did you watch Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's shout out to Metal Gear Solid in their ring gear for AEW Full Gear this year? What did you think of their match? How did you like the pay per view event overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!