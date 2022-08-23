AEW's Swerve Strickland Addresses Interest in WWE Return

The Triple H era of WWE creative has made a major splash so far, and the big returns keep on coming, as during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw Johnny Gargano surprised everyone with a return to WWE. The last few weeks have seen the returns of Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and Hit Row, a group Swerve was a part of during his time in NXT and WWE. A fan recently took to Twitter and responded to Swerve's tweet about Gargano's WWE return, saying "You're next!". Swerve then addressed the chances of that happening, simply saying "nope" and leaving it at that.

It doesn't seem that Swerve is heading to WWE anytime soon, and it really wouldn't make sense for it to happen, at least not right now. Since joining AEW Swerve has shot up the card and would eventually become partners with Keith Lee. They would unite as a Tag Team and would quickly become a force to feared, naming themselves Swerve In Our Glory.

Nope — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 23, 2022

Despite some hiccups in their partnership along the way, Swerve and Lee would finally attain Championship gold when they dethroned the Young Bucks, and Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks during AEW's first week of Fyter Fest. Before the Young Bucks, it was Jurassic Express who held the Titles for an impressive 161 days, though the Bucks hold the current record for longest Tag Team reign at 302 days.

As for Hit Row, Swerve shared a tweet in celebration of their WWE return, and in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Top Dolla revealed how their return to WWE came about.

"Even when Hunter was not in NXT, even when we went up to SmackDown, even when we got released, I never stopped talking to Hunter. We had talked a lot already about hopefully working together in the future. I sent him clips of the stuff we were doing. I sent him clips from GCW, ACW in Trinidad, and clips of me and [Ashante] working together as a tag team, letting him know the band was still together. Swerve being added to Hit Row was a Hunter call. Hunter added Swerve to Hit Row because he already saw what we had been doing for a year and was like, 'This is a good opportunity to debut a faction instead of a tag team with a manager.' It was cool, it was a good idea, it clearly worked, but Hunter saw it when it was just the three of us. He knew what we were capable of from jump," Dolla said.

"When he gets the reigns and is like, 'I want to bring my guys back,' we were one of his top priorities to get back because he knew what we could bring to the table. About a week and a half ago, he hit me up and was like, 'How are the rest of the guys?' 'We're good.' None of us wasted time this whole time," Dolla said. "I was on tour, I did shows in New Orleans and LA for music, wrestled at GCW, MCW, ACW. [B-Fab] lives in Columbia, so she was doing her thing down there, modeling. [Ashante] was doing acting stuff in Atlanta and LA, model stuff. We never stopped training and being ready."