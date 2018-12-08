Tables Match Added to WWE TLC Card

The WWE TLC card has grown once again as WWE has announced a Tables Match for the upcoming PPV event on December 16th.

It was revealed on Thursday that Natalya will face Ruby Riott in the gimmick match at the event in San Jose. The bout was added following the opening segment on RAW this past week that saw the Riott Squad put Natalya through a table off of the ring apron. Natalya and Ronda Rousey had been getting ready to face Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka in a tag team bout when the Riott Squad came out to the ring unannounced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows: