Tables Match Added to WWE TLC Card

The WWE TLC card has grown once again as WWE has announced a Tables Match for the upcoming PPV event on December 16th.
It was revealed on Thursday that Natalya will face Ruby Riott in the gimmick match at the event in San Jose. The bout was added following the opening segment on RAW this past week that saw the Riott Squad put Natalya through a table off of the ring apron. Natalya and Ronda Rousey had been getting ready to face Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka in a tag team bout when the Riott Squad came out to the ring unannounced.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows:
- WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
- TLC Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax
- Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
- TLC Match
Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin
Stipulation: Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but will lose all authority if he loses.
- Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals
TBA vs. TBA
- Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
- Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
- Tables Match
Natalya vs. Ruby Riott