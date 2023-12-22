Over the course of this year, several wrestlers raised their profile considerably and entered a new tier of stardom. Some were relatively new stars in the wrestling world who showcased their potential in new and exciting ways. Others have been in the game for a while, but broke through the noise and won over the fans in a massive way this year. In AEW, those stars were Swerve Strickland and Julia Hart, as Strickland is now in the upper echelon with some of AEW's biggest names, while Hart acquired Title gold as the new TBS Champion. Over in WWE, LA Knight became the people's choice every time he hit the ring, and the reactions to him from the crowd have only grown. Solo Sikoa solidified his role in The Bloodline but also as a general presence in WWE, even taking down John Cena. As for Tiffany Stratton, she delivered in premium live events all year long during her Title reign, and then had two thrillers with Becky Lynch. But only one could take home the top prize.

And the winner of the 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Wrestling Rising Star is...

(Photo: ComicBook/WWE)

LA Knight!

It's difficult to argue against just how much of a breakout year 2023 was for LA Knight. While Knight has been part of WWE for a minute, his time there has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Knight went from loathed heel to beloved face during his time in NXT, and when he moved to the main roster, people were surprised that none of his strengths were utilized as Max Duper. After Triple H took over creative, Knight made the transition back to LA Knight, and it didn't take long for his success to skyrocket. Over the past year, Knight has consistently received some of the biggest pops in the company from the crowd. Fans quickly got behind him, so much so that the company couldn't help but take notice, leading to a feud with the late Bray Wyatt.

After that came to a close, Knight had memorable feuds with The Miz and Roman Reigns, even earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel against the Tribal Chief. While he didn't win that match, he's bounced back and teamed up with Randy Orton and kept his feud with the Bloodline and Reigns alive, and he will likely continue to be a factor in the main picture for years to come. All we have to say to that is...YEAH!

