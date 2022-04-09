WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and The Usos Set Sights on Unifying Tag Team Titles on Raw

Tonight’s SmackDown capped off with an appearance from The Bloodline, and the whole crew was out with their Championship gold, as Roman Reigns stood with both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. He said “I want to let ya’ll in and share something private that me and my wise man discussed rather frequently. It pains me to say this, but SmackDown and the Universal Championship, it wasn’t enough. So I went to WrestleMania and smashed Cowboy Brock and I took Monday Night Raw, and I took the WWE Championship!”

“So when we’re talking about what’ the next step for the Tribal Chief, I don’t really think I can do much more,” Reigns said. “I done did it all ya know? But there’s still plenty left for the Bloodline to achieve you see? This week there are so many historical pictures of The Bloodline, and I couldn’t help but think of one thing. I saw my two titles, but the only thing I saw was my cousins only have two titles. I’m just one man with two titles. Clearly, they’re two men with two titles, and that’s not enough.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jey and Jimmy looked puzzled. “What did I say Jey, I said we were going to lift you up, show you greatness, and there’s only one way to do that. It’s time that we unify the Tag Team Championships as well. I want ya’ll to go to Raw and bring me those Raw Tag Team Championships. I want ya’ll to go and get those for yourselves because when you get them for yourself you get them for the family,” Reigns said.

“Well there you have it. The Bloodline is going to have all the gold soon,” Reigns said. At that point Shinsuke Nakamura came out to greet Reigns and The Bloodline, and Reigns tried to take his mic, saying he didn’t have to say anything. Then Reigns said he understood how he felt, losing his partner. He compared it to losing Jimmy well over a year, and said he was a loving and compassionate Tribal Chief, and since they have all the gold now, the island of relevancy is full of love.

He offered him a hug and then hugged him, consoling him a bit, and Nakamura looked puzzled, only to get two superkicks from The Usos.