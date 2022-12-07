Member of Roman Reigns' Family Begins Their Pro Wrestling Training

Roman Reigns' family tree, The Anoa'i Family, is loaded with pro wrestling talent. Some of the most famous names from that family include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Reigns, The Usos, The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna, Rocky Johnson, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. It appears that another member of the family is joining the business as it was announced on Wednesday that Zilla Fatu, the youngest son of Umaga (real name Eddie Fatu) has begun training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in Texas. Eddie had two runs in WWE from 2001-03 and from 2006 until his tragic passing in 2009, winning the Intercontinental Championship twice. He passed away at the age of 36 due to a heart attack.

A few members of the Anoa'i Family took to social media to react to the news about Zilla. You can see some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns on His Future in WWE

Reigns spoke with The Ringer recently about his time with the WWE, indicating that it's far from over. "The Tribal Chief" will be nearing 1,000 consecutive days as world champion heading into WrestleMania 39 in April and will likely be main eventing WWE's biggest annual show for the seventh time.

"I'm right in the middle of it," Reigns said. "People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We're in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now."

"We've done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business," Reigns continued. "And we've done it seamlessly. We've done it without falter. Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, inside, there's just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we've been putting on. Man, it's been a hell of a journey, but it's only begun. It's going to get bigger."

The Usos are booked to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships this Friday on SmackDown against Sheamus and Butch. Reigns is not expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again until the Royal Rumble event in late January.