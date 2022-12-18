WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

But while speaking with Good Karma Wrestling recently, MVP made the pitch to have his client, Omos, be the one to eventually dethrone Reigns. The seven-foot-three "Colossus" has only wrestled twice on television since Paul Levesque took over WWE's booking, but Porter is still standing strong behind his associate.

"I hope to accomplish one thing at this point in my career and that is leading the Nigerian Giant to championship gold. He knows what it is to be a winner; he's been a winner his entire life. Now, he's made it to the WWE, the NFL of professional wrestling, if you will, the absolute apex. No one is bigger, no one is stronger, and with my experience and his aptitude, the WWE Championship, I would say it's an inevitability. We will get there, but it's not easy," Porter said (h/t Wrestling Inc.) "[Omos and I] are trying to get there, but intelligently, step by step. The Nigerian Giant, Omos, smashing everyone in his path, and the goal, my goal, is to see him hoist the premier Championship in all of sports entertainment."

Porter has found success as a manager before, guiding Bobby Lashley to two reigns as WWE Champion. But right after WrestleMania 38, he decided to betray Lashley and hitch his wagon to Omos. The only title the big man has held in the company so far is the Raw Tag Team Championship, a title he won alongside AJ Styles.

Do you think Omos will ever reach the level of world champion in WWE? Or is Porter trying to fight a losing battle by pushing him as the man to conquer "The Tribal Chief?" Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!