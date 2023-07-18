WWE’s The Miz Teases New Game Show Hosting Role

WWE Superstar and A-Lister The Miz is adding Weakest Link contestant to his growing television resume, but we just might be seeing him on the hosting side of things in the future. Ahead of his appearance on Weakest Link, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to The Miz all about the experience of being on the show and creating moments wherever he goes. We asked if we might see him at the hosting podium of a game show down the line, and that’s when he revealed he quickly threw his hat in the Wheel of Fortune ring after Pat Sajak’s retirement. Then he teased there might already be something else in the works.

“I mean, that’d be amazing. As soon as Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune, I called my agent and went ‘I want it, I want it. Give it to me.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I saw Ryan Seacrest get it, and I go, ‘That’s a good call. That’s a good call.’ He’s arguably… I mean, he’s honestly, let’s put it between him and Nick Cannon, it’s like they’re the two best hosts out there, right? I mean, they are the ultimate quintessential hosts, so you can’t be denied,” The Miz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s when Miz teased another project might already be in the works, and that we could end up seeing him as a host in the future. “You might, you might. I’m not going to say anything, but there might be already something in the works,” Miz said.

The Miz is taking on the world of trivia in the Weakest Link, but has also jumped into the realm of music and dancing when he had to sing Usher’s DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love or pair up with a partner for Dancing with the Stars. His main rule of thumb is that no matter the situation or project, you always take advantage of any screen time and make an impression, something that’s also a huge part of being in the WWE.

“So I am a person of moments. I always want to make sure that whether it’s in WWE on Monday Night Raw, if I have one minute of time or 30 minutes of time, you better believe there’s going to be a moment in there that people will be talking about, because that’s kind of what WWE trains you to do,” Miz said. “If you want to be a top caliber talent and a main eventer in WWE, you have to learn no matter how much time you have on television, if you get one second, you better make the most of that one second.”

“So no matter how long I am on Weakest Link, whether I’m the strongest link or the weakest link or in the middle or all in between, I’m going to make sure that I make a moment and you know that I was there,” Miz said. “Especially with such a great host like Jane Lynch. Whenever you can test your comedy chops out on someone who is just so quick, smart, and just has a unique sense of comedic style, it’s always fun. So I always like to test myself and see where I am in comedy.”

You can watch Miz in action on Weakest Link tomorrow on Peacock. You can also catch Miz every Monday on WWE’s Monday Night Raw on USA Network.

What do you want to see Miz tackle next? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and TV with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!