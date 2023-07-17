WWE’s The Miz Talks Pressure, Superstar Opponents, and Creating Moments on The Weakest Link

NBC’s Weakest Link is going full WWE in tonight’s new episode, as eight WWE Superstars will battle it out for charity. Weakest Link demands not just a knowledge of trivia in all genres, but also befriending your opponents and convincing them you’re not the weakest link. That’s a lot of pressure, especially when you’re dealing with a lineup that includes The Miz, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and The New Day’s Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. ComicBook.com’s Matthew Aguilar had the chance to speak to The Miz ahead of the episode, and while there is undoubtedly a lot of pressure to walk away the winner and avoid being the weakest link, Miz is going to create unforgettable moments regardless.

Miz had nothing but good things to say about the experience, revealing it more than met his expectations going in. Miz’s Challenge history and the ability to adapt on the fly also definitely came in handy. “Yes, and then some. Oh my gosh. Being able to be on that show, I’ve watched it before. I’ve seen WWE people do it. I didn’t want to be the weakest link. I think that’s everyone’s goal. The goal is not to be eliminated first, but it reminds me much of my Challenge days, like when I was on The Real World and The Challenge, you eliminate people and so you have to find friends,” Miz said. “You got to make sure that you’re getting everything right and doing everything right. And some of these questions you can’t train for. You can’t train for The Weakest Link. You have to train your entire life and just hope that the right question comes and you are able to answer it quickly and easily, and it’s just very difficult.”

The competition’s tough too, as the rest of the WWW Superstar lineup can more than hold her own. Miz isn’t fazed by that though. “I mean, especially when you’re going up against The New Day, Big E, Xavier Woods has a Ph.D., Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, all very, very smart people. But I would like to say that I am very smart as well. I mean, I went to Miami of Ohio, the Harvard of the Midwest. I graduated Normandy High School with honors. President of student government, senior editor of the yearbook, captain of two sports teams. So I think I’m going to do pretty well. I think my life has prepared me for The Weakest Link,” Miz said.

It’s also a little stacked against everyone else when it comes to The New Day, who have all three members of their team present and likely won’t vote for each other until closer to the end. “It all depends on how they play it. It all depends on how they play the game. And so they could take over the game, absolutely, but I don’t know if they know how… Like my Challenge days all led me to being on The Weakest Link,” Miz said. “It’s like I know how to play this game and I just have to play my cards right to make it to the end. But if New Day is smart, then they could utilize what they need to utilize. But I’m not sure if they know that they have a hand in this game.”

While Miz obviously wants to walk away the winner and support his charity, he will make a major impression on the show regardless, and WWE fans are well aware of just how skilled he is at making that happen time and time again over the years. “So I am a person of moments. I always want to make sure that whether it’s in WWE on Monday Night Raw, if I have one minute of time or 30 minutes of time, you better believe there’s going to be a moment in there that people will be talking about, because that’s kind of what WWE trains you to do,” Miz said. “If you want to be a top caliber talent and a main eventer in WWE, you have to learn no matter how much time you have on television, if you get one second, you better make the most of that one second.”

“So no matter how long I am on Weakest Link, whether I’m the strongest link or the weakest link or in the middle or all in between, I’m going to make sure that I make a moment and you know that I was there,” Miz said. “Especially with such a great host like Jane Lynch. Whenever you can test your comedy chops out on someone who is just so quick, smart, and just has a unique sense of comedic style, it’s always fun. So I always like to test myself and see where I am in comedy.”

You can watch Miz in action on Weakest Link tonight at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, and the episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can also catch Miz every Monday on WWE’s Monday Night Raw on USA Network.

You can also catch Miz every Monday on WWE's Monday Night Raw on USA Network.