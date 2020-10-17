WWE SmackDown: The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Deliver Emotional Goodbye to Big E

✖

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods delivered an emotional goodbye to Big E before their final match together on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. One of the biggest shocks of the WWE Draft this year was when it was revealed that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be getting drafted to Monday Night Raw as The New Day. But then it was revealed immediately after that Big E was going to remain on Friday Night SmackDown as the singles star continues his shoot to the top from the last few weeks. This meant there had to be a goodbye match.

This week's SmackDown featured the last match for The New Day before Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head to Monday Night Raw for the next year. But before they faced off against the trio of Cesaro, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura, Kingston and Woods had an emotional goodbye for Big E.

The two of them paid tribute to their fellow star by pointing out just how big of a key feature Big E was for the trio over the years of work together. Woods mentioned how Kingston and E picked up him for their group and potentially changed his life forever as he mentions how he might not have remained with the company for as long as he has without their group.

As for Kingston, he mentioned how E was a major pillar of support for him during his run as the WWE Champion not too long ago. The three members of the New Day have not been able to work together for quite some time given their various injuries at various different times, so it's definitely bittersweet for everyone involved to see them finally coming all together for this one last bout.

Regardless of the forced break up here, The New Day will remain one of the most dominant and memorable factions in WWE history. Thinking about it, perhaps this was the only way to truly do so given that no fan would have been able to accept one of these members turning on the other two. To see them getting a goodbye as respectful as this one is indeed rare, and it just goes to show just how much reverence the group has earned in the years since their initial debut. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!