WWE SmackDown: New Days Wins Tag Team Titles Following Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods Returns

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods returned to WWE SmackDown on Friday night following Big E's victory over Sheamus earlier in the evening. The two, dressed in security polo shirts, surprised E backstage. After Kingston and Woods talked about how it was time for them to win their tag team championships back, Stephanie McMahon announced later in the broadcast that they would indeed get a title shot against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura later in the show.

Corey Graves sold the fact during the match that Cesaro and Nakamura had virtually no notice of the match so they were at a disadvantage. Kingston and Woods looked great throughout, not having missed a beat after Woods has been out for several months and Kingston since July.

The finish came when Woods hit a flying elbow drop from 3/4 of the ring and covered for the pinfall. With Kingston and Woods winning the titles, it makes them seven time SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Big E came out afterward to celebrate with the team. Stephanie McMahon then came on the stage to begin the next round of the WWE Draft. It was announced that Kingston and Woods had been drafted to Raw, taking the SmackDown tag titles with them (and perhaps setting the course to unify the men's tag titles, one can hope). Big E was then drafted to SmackDown, splitting up the long-time team.