WWE: The Best Matches Of The New Day

The New Day has returned to the world of World Wrestling Entertainment, and as soon as their reunion took place, they were split up nearly just as fast during the draft for Smackdown and Raw, so there's no better time to break down some of the biggest and best matches for what might be the most legendary tag team of all time within the WWE. With Big E drafted to WWE Smackdown and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods drafted to Monday Night Raw, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the New Day! What is your favorite match involving the New Day in the past years of the WWE?

The New Day Vs The League Of Nations This one is a bit of a cheat because while the match itself against the League of Nations, aka Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Rusev, and King Barrett, is a good one, it was the New Day's entrance wearing Dragon Ball Z armor as they burst forth from a giant cereal box of "Booty Os". The New Day solidified their identities with this insanely amazing entrance, and has remained a fan favorite for some time following this performance that came about from Wrestlemania 32.

The New Day Vs The Wyatt Family Talk about a battle between brains and brawn! The New Day facing off against the Wyatt Family, long before the Fiend persona dropped for Bray, definitely went a long way in showing how the tag team of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods would operate when they faced down a foe that was the anti-thesis of their fun loving and light personas. Needless to say, this is definitely a match worth checking out when you have the chance!

The New Day Vs The Shield Taking place at Survivor Series 2017, this match represents six of the biggest super stars in World Wrestling Entertainment at the top of their games. Much like the Wyatt Family match, these two teams are polar opposites from one another and showed off their strength along with insane levels of agility as they all bounced around the ring. Needless to say, the Shield might not be a team at this point, but they certainly gave the New Day one of their most legendary matches!

The New Day Vs The Usos If there was one tag team that could be considered the "rivals" to the New Day, it would definitely have to be the Usos. With both of these teams clearly two of the most legendary tag teams that has been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment, pitting them against one another was always something to see. The match that took place in WWE's Battleground was definitely one of the best encounters between the teams and showed the versatility of both of these prolific groups!