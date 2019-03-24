Photo: The Revival Pose With Classic WWE Tag Team Championships

In recent weeks Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival have campaigned for the WWE to replace the current Raw Tag Team Championships with the classic WWF World Tag Team Championship design. The original belts, a staple of the World Wrestling Federation in the 1990s, were retired in 2002 around the same time that the company was branching its promotion off into two shows, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown!. The titles were renamed the World Tag Team Championships and were replaced with a new design in October 2002 shortly after Chris Jericho and Christian defeated Hurri-Kane (The Hurricane and Kane). A second pair called the WWE Tag Team Championships took up residency on the Blue Brand, and the company would run with the two titles up until their unification at WrestleMania XXV.

On Sunday morning Dawson posted a photo of himself and Wilder wearing replica versions of the original titles ahead of WWE’s live event in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Not saying we’re the best, but til they find something better we’re here, no fear, write me a letter, til then… Tonight, there’s money to be made at #WWEAmherst. #FTR pic.twitter.com/XjhSLcK9k5 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 24, 2019

“Not saying we’re the best, but til they find something better we’re here, no fear, write me a letter, til then…,” Dawson wrote. “Tonight, there’s money to be made at #WWEAmherst.”

Back in January reports popped up that the duo had requested their release from the company, citing frustration over how they had been used since being called up from NXT.

In an interview with The Mirror in mid-March, Wilder said that release request was a miscommunication.

“I won’t touch on it too much, but what I will say is that it was lost in translation,” Wilder said. “There were some things that got out there that I don’t think people knew the full story about,” said Wilder. “I don’t think it aggravated us, it kind of gave us… again, we like to be angry. We like to be mad at things and have something to fight for. So that gave us more fuel for the fire and we were like… ‘we’ll have fun with the Internet over that, as they don’t know what’s what, so we’re not going to tell them otherwise.’”

Not long after the reports dropped, the pair won the Raw Tag Team Championships from Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. The pair successfully defended the titles against Roode, Gable, Aleister Black and Ricochet at Fastlane.

