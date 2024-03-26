The Rock Brutally Bloodies Cody Rhodes at the End of WWE Raw

At the beginning of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes spoke to the fans in Chicago but he was interrupted by none other than The Rock. Though Rock didn't say anything when he got into the ring and neither did Rhodes, the stalemate was enough to get fans hyped about a potential match between those two down the line. Rock then approached Rhodes and whispered something in his ear before turning around to walk away. Whatever he said had Rhodes ticked off, much different than the first time he whispered in his ear and left Rhodes solemn as he retreated behind the curtain.

To close out the show Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso went head-to-head in the main event. With the seeds planted during the show that The Bloodline were in fact in the building, it seemed like the most likely place that they would pop up -- and they did. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa made their way to the ring but were stopped by Rhodes and Sami Zayn who evened things up. Drew McIntyre used the time to attack Seth Rollins who gave him a taste of sweet chin music earlier in the night. This time, both men ended up on their backs. As Rhodes made his way backstage with Jimmy and Solo, he wasn't having a hard time defending himself against the much larger men, that is until The Rock attacks him from behind.

He threw Rhodes into the wall, threw metal garbage cans at his head, and even a tool box. As Rhodes made his way to his bus, Rock caught up with him and started slamming his head into it. As if it wasn't brutal enough, Rock began attacking Rhodes' leg to try and injure him further. Then he began calling out "Mama Rhodes" similarly to a recent episode of WWE SmackDown in a passionate song. He tells her that he has a special gift for her.

As Rhodes tries to retreat, Rock grabs him, speaking to the camera. "Now, world, do you wanna know why The Rock is the final boss?" He shouts a few expletives and reiterates that things didn't have to be this way but Rhodes just had to stick his nose in Rock's business. "Look at this, look at you. Mama Rhodes, look at him," Rock says as he rips off a custom weight belt with "Mama Rhodes" written on it in bold letters. He smears the blood all over it and says he will keep his promise of handing Rhodes' mother the belt with the blood and her tears all over it.

The Rock and Reigns will team up against Rhodes and Rollins at WrestleMania 40 next weekend in Philadelphia. That match will take place on night one and if The Bloodline can come out victorious, Rhodes' rematch against Reigns on night two will be "Bloodline Rules."