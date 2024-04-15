The Rock Confirms Intention to Compete at WWE WrestleMania 41

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back in WWE, and its not just for a one-off cameo. The Rock ended his four-year hiatus from WWE this past fall, popping by WWE SmackDown to share the ring with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory in a traditional smack talk, smack down a midcard heel segment. Things changed in January when The Rock showed face at WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1, as he made a long-awaited subtle challenge to then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While things slid and shifted over the subsequent months, Rock did become a regular on WWE programming every week, feuding with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the lead-up to a tag match against the two at WWE WrestleMania 40.

In a mirror to his last extended run, The Rock made an appearance on the WWE Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania to tease that more is to come. Instead of manifesting that he would capture the WWE Championship, The Rock told Rhodes that his story with him "is just beginning" and that he would be coming after him once he returned to WWE.

The Rock Looks Towards WWE WrestleMania 41

(Photo: WWE)

While that return date is unknown at the moment, fans can at least expect to see The Final Boss at the next Showcase of the Immortals.

"Now, my sights are set on the next WrestleMania," The Rock teased in an Instagram Reel. "But that's down the road, a conversation [for] down the road."

Based on current storylines, Rock's WWE WrestleMania 41 program could be with either WWE Champion Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. Rock's Raw after WrestleMania warning to Rhodes indicates that the two will battle eventually, but that match could happen at a WWE SummerSlam or WWE Royal Rumble.

"Congratulations to Cody Rhodes, the new Universal Champion," The Rock continued. "As I had said, when 'The Final Boss' returns, he's coming back for you. I'll make you bleed again, boy [laughs]. Congratulations, Cody Rhodes."

The endgame for The Rock's WWE return and arguably his entire WWE career is a match against Reigns, as the Tribal Chief persona is built around Rock being Reigns's final boss, pun intended. A match of that caliber, which could very well be pitted as Tribal Chief vs. Career, is one that will only happen at WrestleMania.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on The Rock's WWE future.