The Rock Returns on WWE Raw, Finally Calls Out Roman Reigns

The Rock returned to WWE for the second time in three months on the Day 1 edition of WWE Raw. Triple H had somewhat confirmed a report from Fightful Select that a former WWE Champion would be appearing at Day 1. It was said they aren't currently signed which led a lot of people to believe Andrade El Idolo would be appearing. El Idolo is said to have finished up with AEW at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view over the weekend. Rock interrupts Jinder Mahal who walked out to a stunned silence and ragged on WWE fans and the United States for a beat before Rock finally came out to confront him. He says Mahal is in trouble tonight but before that he wants to make it clear he's right about one thing. Mahal isn't the Iron Sheik because the Rock knows the Iron Sheik and loved him just as much as the fans do. Rock quotes how he think the encounter would go if Sheik were in the ring. "Oh Rock Bubba, who is this no good son of a bitch jabroni bastard?" Mahal says Rock should be ashamed of himself and disgusted with himself for representing the fans. Rock says he's not ashamed, he's proud to be the people's champion. He's proud to be an American.

Rock adds that the fans don't boo Mahal because he speaks Punjabi or the way he looks they boo him because he's "the biggest a--hole walking God's green Earth." Johnson points out his resting bitch face, renaming it the raging a--hole face. If he had to guess why he's so angry it's because nobody likes him. The only thing that matters to him is that he had the gall to go out in front of the fans and call America a joke. It's not a joke to him, the fans, or any American at home. He says he run the country down free of consequence in front of The Rock. Tonight and here on out he's not the "Modern Day Maharaja" he's the day one douchebag.

Rock says he's going to show him what real unifying means. Half the arena will chant "Day 1" and the other half will chant "douchebag" After they do so, he starts singing his spin on the national anthem. Mahal is tired of listening to him so he beats him down in the ring. Rock retaliates, giving him a spinebuster and The People's Elbow. Before he leaves the ring he says he's going to leave and go get something to eat. He asks if he should sit at a booth, a bar, or, perhaps ... the head of the table. The crowd erupts into cheers at that one and he smiles, "that's what I thought."

WWE Finally Setting Up A Match Between The Rock and Roman Reigns?

A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been teased for years. In September, The Rock confirmed that a match between he and the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion was set for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. The match is a natural main event for the biggest event of the year, given their family history and with how polarizing Reigns has become in the last few years. Rock claimed they got really close with an idea of making it something fans hadn't seen before but they couldn't nail it down. "The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Rock said on The Pat McAfee Show. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"