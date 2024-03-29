The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of His Beatdown on Cody Rhodes from WWE Raw

On this week's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes was interrupted by The Rock who made a surprise "unscheduled" appearance on the show. Though words weren't exchanged between the two men at first, Rock eventually stepped forward and whispered something in Rhodes' ear. It appeared to be of the effect of "I will make you bleed tonight" which was later confirmed when Rock attacked Rhodes to close out the show.

During the main event between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso, things got chaotic when the locker room spilled out to the ring. Drew McIntyre, Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were all brawling. Eventually, Rhodes made it to the backstage area and took down the two members of The Bloodline but he was met by a surprise attack from behind by Rock.

Rock led him outside where he then began slamming his head into Rhodes' tour bus, hitting and kicking him while he was curled in a ball. Rock then grabbed a customized weight belt with "Mama Rhodes" engraved across it, smearing Rhodes blood into it and stating that the "prophecy" has come true. There were some potential easter eggs built into the segment, as a random WWE truck that was not decked out for WrestleMania was shown on screen, possibly teasing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena getting involved in the story.

But what fans didn't see when the segment was finished was the aftermath. Rock shared that to his social media this afternoon, showing him continuing to beat down Rhodes in the rain while yelling at the camera crew. When he was done, he spit and walked off, but not without a few expletives including "f--k him" and a promise that he will see him at WrestleMania.

Rock captioned the post, "I hate constraints and bulls--t rules – and just because some @wwe producer says, "clear" (meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over) that doesn't mean I just stop whatever I'm doing and tell everyone great job.

It f-----g pissed me off. I can't shut my high emotions off just because a script says we're done.

But even in this crazy f-----g world of pro wrestling – this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments – telling us what we can or can't do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you'll get cancelled.

They create fear if you have a different perspective and don't live by their rules.

It's their way, or no way.

F--k that.

I say it the way I want to say it.

I do it the way I want to do it.

My choice.

Our choice.

F--k your "clear"

- Final Boss"

Of course, Rock will make his big in-ring return for the first time in over a decade. His last full match took place at WrestleMania 28 against John Cena. Rock will team with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who will main event his first WrestleMania next weekend. As it stands, if The Bloodline win that tag team match, Rhodes' title match against Reigns the next night will get infinitely more challenging as it will be "Bloodline Rules."