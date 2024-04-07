WWE WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns and The Rock Secure Bloodline Rules Title Match

After an epic first night of WrestleMania, WWE would bring it to a close with the much-anticipated tag team match between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. As you might expect from the people involved, it was something else, with a host of shocking moments and near falls that had fans on the edge of their seats. It really looked like Rhodes and Rollins would overcome the odds and The Rock just straight up threatening to fire the referee if he did his job, but ultimately a last attack from the Rock with a weight belt set up Rhodes for a spear, and that was unfortunately too much to overcome. Reigns and Rock walk away the winners, and tomorrow's final match will be a Bloodline Rules match as a result.

The four superstars met in the middle of the ring and stared each other down. Roman and Rock spoke and Roman started things off for The Bloodline, while Rollins got things started for his side. The two superstars locked up and Reigns knocked Rollins back with a shoulder charge and then threw up the 1s. Rollins and Reigns locked up again but this time Rollins hit Reigns with a superkick and went to move Reigns to his corner. Reigns moved away and Rollins tagged Rhodes in.

Rhodes worked on Reigns' arm but Reigns started clubbing Rhodes, only for Rhodes to get some big punches in on the Tribal Chief. Reigns and Rhodes locked up and then Rhodes and Rollins were in the ring, and The Rock asked to be tagged in to face Rollins. Reigns tagged him in, and Rock entered a WWE match for the first time in 8 years.

Rollins and Rock locked up, and Rock shoved Rollins away. Rollins then got some revenge on Rock and basked in that a bit as the crowd sang. Rock kicked Rollins in the corner and then went in with punches, but Rollins came right back with strikes of his own. Rock then came charging out of the corner and knocked Rollins down, and called his shot on Rhodes.

Rollins tagged in Rhodes and the two stared each other down for a minute. Rhodes hit some big strikes and then moved Rock into their corner to light him up with more kicks alongside Rollins, and the two knocked Rock down to the mat with clotheslines. Then Reigns came in and Rhodes and Rollins knocked him down too, putting The Bloodline on their heels.

Things broke down into a brawl at one point, with Rollins taking on Rock and Rhodes taking on Reigns. Rollins threw Rock into a Prime station while Reigns battled Rhodes up on the ramp. Rock then told the referee if he counts he's fired, so they wouldn't get counted out. Rollins then threw Rock over the barricade and they battled through the crowd.

Rhodes slammed Reigns into the WrestleMania sign, and Rhodes then suplexed Reigns on the stage, while Rock threw a trash can at Rollins. The fight made its way back to the ring eventually, with Rollins knocking Rock to the floor off the barricade. Roman then got a cheap hit on Rollins, striking the back of his knee as the referee was turned around, and then Rock punched Rhodes on the ramp.

Rock then went after the knee again in the ring, slamming it into the mat. Rock then slammed the leg around the ring post, and he did it again, punishing Rollins. Reigns tagged in and stayed on task, targeting the knee of Rollins. Rock kicked the knee while it was tied up but the referee couldn't do anything. Reigns then applied a submission to Rollins, but Rollins was able to get Reigns out of the ring. Rock then came in and slammed Rollins into the steel steps twice.

Rollins was in bad shape, and it only got worse as Rock tagged in. Rollins tried to get to Rhodes, but Reigns halted that attempt. Rollins caught Reigns with a move but Rock put that momentum to an immediate stop and continued to attack the Champ. Rollins caught Rock next and then went for the tag, but Reigns pulled Rhodes out of the ring. Rock then applied a submission but Rhodes slapped Rock in the face to break it up, and then he pulled Rock's head over the top rope. A curb stomp followed and Rollins finally got to Rhodes as Rock got to Reigns, and the two future opponents clashed.

Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter and went for the pin but Reigns kicked out. Rhodes went for the Cross Rhodes but Reigns countered and hit a Superman Punch. Reigns went for the pin but Rhodes kicked out. Reigns noticed he was bleeding and went for the spear but Rhodes countered and went for a pin. Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter and then Rollins hit the splash into a pin, but Reigns kicked out.

Reigns caught Rollins and hit a powerbomb, setting up for the spear. Reigns caught him and Rhodes tagged in with a superkick. Then two more hits and a third from Rollins before a Curb Stomp and the Cross Rhodes, and the pin almost had it before Rock pulled the referee out of the ring. Rock threw Rollins into the barricade while Reigns got the low blow and went for the pin, but Rhodes kicked out.

Reigns locked in the Guillotine and Rock held down Rhodes' legs, but Rollins curb-stomped Reigns and broke it all up. Rock went in and attacked Rollins and then Reigns tagged in Rock. Rock then got in the face of Momma Rhodes, but Cody caught him with a kick and grabbed the weight belt. Rock hit him but Rhodes got in some strikes. Rhodes hit the bionic elbow but Rock powerslammed Rhodes.

Rock set up for the Rock Bottom but Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter. Reigns hit a Superman Punch on Rhodes to break up the Cross Rhodes though, setting up for the spear. He speared the Rock though, and that allowed Rhodes and Rollins to both land slams and go for the pin, but Rock and Reigns still kicked out. Rhodes and Rollins got a game plan together and divided and conquered. Rhodes went after Rock and Rollins went after Reigns.

Rock lifted Rhodes and taunted his mom before getting up on the announce desk. Rolins then moved Rock's leg and Rhodes got free and hit the Rock Bottom, shattering a table. Reigns then speared Rollins through the barricade. Back in the ring, Rhodes and Reigns battled it out with strikes. Rhodes hit one Cross Rhodes and then hit a 2nd. He went for three but Rock hit him with the weight belt right on the back. Then Reigns hit the spear on Rhodes, and Rock offered his hand. Rock tagged in and set up for the Rock Bottom. Rock hit it and then went for the People's Elbow and got it. That got him the pin and the win. It will now be Bloodline Rules.