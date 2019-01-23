Triple H Optimistic Simone Johnson Will Be a WWE Superstar

Some folks are waiting for The Rock to come back to WWE. But his daughter may beat him to it.

In a conference call to promote NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Triple H discussed the possibility of Simone Johnson one day joining WWE's ranks. And according to The Game, chances look good.

"I know she has 'the bug' of the business. She caught the love of it from her father," said Triple H. "If you were to ask The Rock, there's nothing like that electricity, that connection he has with people. It all stems from his time in WWE. His love of that is evident. I think she sees that as well. It's in her blood. If it's something that she wants to pursue -- I know that he is big, like I am, on continuing education and doing everything the right way. I know he believes it's a wonderful business. I know he would be proud to have her be a part of (the business). Will you see more of her in the future? It would be hard not to see her in the future."

Simone Johson is still just 17-years-old, but SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega revealed that Johnson is already training at WWE's Performance Center. However, Johnson has been quoted in saying she wants to attend college before fully committed to a WWE career.

The idea of Johnson becoming a wrestler isn't exactly news. The Rock himself revealed on Good Morning America that his daughter intends on following his wrestling footsteps.

"Yeah, here's the crazy thing with my daughter, Simone, she's so smart, she's going into her senior year, she signed with IMG as a model, [and was a] Golden Globes Ambassador," Rock said. "Simon is working so hard - and her work has already started - she wants to be a WWE Wrestler."

The Rock is totally behind it, too.

"I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that,'" Rock responded. "And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she's going to be a champ."

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images