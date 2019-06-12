The Rock Praises Roman Reigns in Latest Hobbs & Shaw Post

The first Fast & Furious spin-off film, Hobbs & Shaw, is finally hitting theaters this summer and the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson, has been busy promoting his latest project on social media. Earlier today, The Rock shared a trailer of the film on Instagram and took the time to praise someone special in the post. Pro wrestler Roman Reigns, who also happens to be The Rock’s cousin, is making his acting debut in the new film.

“For the biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen, I wanted to cast my legit family to play my brothers. Proud of my cuz @romanreigns in his acting debut – awesome job. He’s one of the nicest & kindest men you’ll ever meet.. but, if you’re an asshole he’ll rip your face off,” Johnson wrote.

The actor’s character is heading back home in the movie, and The Rock recently expressed how meaningful it was to be able to “showcase” Samoan culture in the film. “It was deeply personal form me,” he explained in an audience Q&A.

Many fans commented on Johnson’s latest post, excited for the family team-up.

“Can’t wait to see Roman in a movie,” @safe._0 wrote.

“Could honestly not be more buzzin’ for this!! The excitement is REAL! Also, much congrats to your boi. Family is everything,” @splashofginger added.

“OMG my favourite wrestlers in one movie, is that a dream?,” @temii_ibrahim replied.

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw is set to star Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Following Hobbs and Shaw, this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise. Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.