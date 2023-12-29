Dwayne Johnson Keeps Lying About Eating In-N-Out Burgers for the First Time

It seems Dwayne Johnson has a bit of a memory lapse when it comes to eating In-N-Out Burgers. The former WWE Superstar and Black Adam actor has accomplished much in his career, but there's something about In-N-Out Burgers that keeps pulling him back in for a taste test. The popular fast-food chain is quite popular with the celebrity crowd. When Guillermo del Toro won a Golden Globe for Best Director (The Shape of Water) in 2018, he celebrated the win at In-N-Out Burger. As for Johnson, he recently documented his "first time" eating In-N-Out, but somehow has forgotten that he's had the food before.

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson shared his "first ever In-N-Out Burger experience" on his Instagram account. "Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order," Johnson said. "But I didn't know the lingo, didn't know who to pay, where to pay, didn't know shit. But I'm a quick study." The star took photos with the In-N-Out Burger crew, who were excited to see Johnson roll up in the drive-thru lane in his massive pickup truck. He even gave the workers a tip, which is pretty uncommon at fast-food restaurants. It was a positive experience, but as TMZ pointed out, this isn't the first time Johnson has had In-N-Out Burger.

Dwayne Johnson has had In-N-Out Burger multiple times

Counting this trip to In-N-Out Burger, Dwayne Johnson has actually filmed himself eating at the fast-food chain on three separate occasions. Going down Johnson's Instagram account, there's another video in August 2022 where Johnson states, "My first time eating @innout" for a cheat meal. He even washed it all down with some of his own Teremana tequila.

"A solid start with a bite of good fries 🍟 as we know shitty fries can ruin the whole experience," he said. "Pared the main course with a (quite delicious) combo pour of @Teremana Blanco & @Teremana Reposado – as founder, I make up the tequila rules 😁🥃"

If that isn't bad enough, there's another video from back in February 2017 where Johnson took his wife and daughter for a late night snack. "I've never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an asshole;), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late-night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru," Johnson shared.

Though to his credit, he did say if his animated film Moana won an Oscar, that he'd be back. Unfortunately, Moana was only nominated for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song). But hey, that hasn't stopped Dwayne Johnson from going back to In-N-Out Burger. If only he could remember his previous trips.

