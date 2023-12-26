Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Brings Back Iconic Turtleneck and Chain Look on Christmas

Before he was a Hollywood megastar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a full-time professional wrestler. Johnson competed as The Rock for the World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment) throughout the late 1990s, cementing himself as one of the industry's biggest stars throughout the Attitude Era. While today's Dwayne Johnson still echoes the same charisma and charm that he possessed in the squared circle, his physical appearance has evolved significantly. The Brahma Bull is bigger now than he ever was during his sports-entertainment career, dons two massive tattoos, and rocks a completely shaved head. This is a far cry from his leaner frame, singular bull tattoo, and curly flattop from the 1990s.

The Rock Brings Back Attitude Era Look

Santa Claus let The Great One wear his chain and his turtleneck sweater.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a video of himself singing Christmas tunes while bringing back an iconic outfit. The Rock donned bootcut jeans, a black turtleneck sweater, a gold chain, and a wig that showcased his old-school hair.

"Merry Christmas from '90s Rock," Johnson said while doing his signature eyebrow raise as the video closed.

Fans will recognize this look from an infamous photo of The Rock that was snapped in 1996, the same year he made his wrestling debut. The picture features The Rock in the same outfit, posing by a staircase. He recreated this photo a couple of years ago when he was hosting Saturday Night Live, and dozens of other celebrities have memed it in the years since.

This is the first time that fans have seen The Rock in this style since the height of his wrestling days in the WWF. Back then, The Rock was one of the wrestling giant's figureheads, often portraying the heel world champion and working alongside Vince McMahon and the villainous stable, The Corporation. This version of The Rock had a lengthy and critically-acclaimed feud with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

The Rock began trimming his hair down in the early 2000s before completely embracing the buzz cut in the latter half of the decade. He fully committed to going bald around 2010, and that style has become his defining look for his Hollywood run.

While there will always be speculation that The Rock could return to WWE for one last storyline, likely against cousin Roman Reigns, his immediate future lies in Hollywood. His next announced project, a live-action remake of Moana, will begin production in 2024.