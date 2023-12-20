Red One: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Christmas Movie Sets Release Date

'Tis the season for holiday movies, but we are already looking forward to some of 2024's holiday releases. It was previously announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be teaming up with Chris Evans for a new Christmas film, Red One. The holiday action flick is coming from Amazon Studios next year, and we finally know the release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be released in theaters just in time for Thanksgiving on November 15th, 2024.

Red One is described as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre." According to Amazon, this unique concept "represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses." Jake Kasdan directed the film from a script by Chris Morgan. Kasdan, Morgan, Johnson, and Hiram Garcia produced the film alongside Melvin Mar and Dany Garcia. The Detective Agency's Sky Salem Robinson also co-produced. In addition to Johnson and Evans, the film stars Kiernan Shipka, J.K. Simmons, and Lucy Liu.

Chris Evans Talks Making His First Christmas Movie:

"I've been in this industry for too long, but I've never seen a Christmas movie come across my lap," Evans previously told ComicBook.com. "It's never been on my radar. They happen. They're occasional. But it's never been something that's come my way. So the fact that this one popped up, I was like 'I can't say no to this. I just can't.' And Dwayne is just unbelievable. He's such a nice guy. He's incredible what he does actually, he's so funny. He's really charming and really knows. What [he] knows, he's great at it and does it really, really well. And Jake Kasdan, the director, is just fantastic and the script is really funny."

"I just was like, I gotta take this opportunity," Evans continued. "And it was fantastic. It was one of the best working experiences I ever had. I actually was worried 'Is this gonna ruin Christmas for me?' because it's so special. 'Do I really want to see my mug every Christmas?' But I'm telling you, every day was Christmas, and when it wrapped I was like 'Aww.' Believe me, I couldn't get enough of it. So yeah, it was a great decision."

