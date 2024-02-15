TNA Roster Pens Letter to Parent Company Following Scott D'Amore's Firing

Scott D'Amore's firing from TNA has not gone over well with the company's roster. Earlier this month, TNA announced that it would be parting ways with D'Amore, who had served in various backstage roles for TNA over the past seven years, including TNA President since March 2023. Beyond his corporate title, D'Amore was championed as a leader within the TNA locker room, with top talent like TNA World Champion Moose citing D'Amore as a big reason as to why he re-signed with the company. D'Amore's exit came amidst disagreements between himself and Anthem Sports & Entertainment, TNA's parent company.

Anthem is reportedly keen on integrating TNA further into its catalog and felt that D'Amore had made efforts to make TNA its own thing. When D'Amore caught wind of Anthem's plan to let him go, he approached the company with an offer to but TNA outright, which while legitimate, was ultimately denied.

TNA Roster Rallies Behind Scott D'Amore

(Photo: TNA)

The TNA roster continues to fight for Scott D'Amore.

As shared by Fightful Select, several TNA talent have signed off on a letter to Anthem Sports & Entertainment expressing frustration with D'Amore's firing.

"We are deeply saddened by the decision to remove Scott D'Amore from the TNA family. Scott is a brilliant wrestling mind that has guided this company and has it positioned to take the next step upward in our industry," the letter begins. "Scott is also so much more than this. He is a trusted friend, confidant, teacher, advisor, brother, and mentor to so many within the TNA family. Scott has been the heart of the TNA family for over two decades."

The letter continues by expressing gratitude towards Anthem and its founder and CEO, Leonard Asper.

"Len and Anthem have been instrumental in supporting and building this company back from the ground up. The contributions of Len and Anthem have never gone unnoticed anyone in the company, and we want to make sure Len knows this," the letter continues. "TNA, simply put, would not have survived without Len and Anthem. Not just financially, but with the undying faith in Scott and us to revive the company that was on the brink of death."

Several TNA talent sent a letter to Anthem to express their frustration with Scott D'Amore being pushed out of the company pic.twitter.com/HkxbyF6uCL — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 15, 2024

D'Amore was immediately replaced by Anthony Cicione, the Anthem Sports President of Entertainment. While members of the TNA roster have spoken well about Cicione, various wrestlers have concerns about his lack of experience with wrestling specifically.

"We come to you to voice our concern for TNA, our family, and its future and direction," the letter continues. "It is our desire to have a dialogue with you and with the company in an effort to protect the present and the future of TNA for you, for Anthem, for the fans, and for professional wrestlers. We feel strongly that a 'wrestling person' needs to be intimately involved at a high level to ensure that the amazing company we have all built and product we have provided to our fans continues to grow and flourish. It is our opinion that the best possible person for that role was, is, and will be Scott."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Scott D'Amore's future with TNA.