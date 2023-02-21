Tony Khan Gives Update on Injured AEW Star

While AEW has mostly recovered from the injury bug that plagued the company throughout 2022, some top stars remain on the shelf. Adam Cole recently made his return to television, putting the locker room on notice during the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite. Subsequent pre-recorded vignettes have teased that AEW Revolution would be the site of his return match, but that has yet to be confirmed. Regardless of when that bout happens, the picture of Cole's in-ring return has become almost clear. The same can't be said for Cole's tag partner, Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly has been out of action since this past summer, as multiple nagging injuries added up and forced him to take time away from competition. The most crucial of those injuries was related to O'Reilly's neck, as he required neck fusion surgery as a result.

Speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, AEW President Tony Khan provided an optimistic update on O'Reilly's road to recovery.

"He's been doing better," Khan said. "We look forward to him getting back. But it's a number of injuries and a tough recovery. I really miss him, and hope he'll be back with AEW very soon."

O'Reilly's last match came on the June 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, losing an AEW Interim World Title No. 1 Contender's match to Jon Moxley. The former NXT Tag Team Champion appeared a couple of weeks later, turning on the Young Bucks with Cole and Bobby Fish. That segment had O'Reilly lightly sweep Matt Jackson's leg before locking Nick Jackson in a chokehold. He did not take any offense during the segment.

"New year, new me. I hate how cheesy and cliche that sounds but in the case of Kyle O'Reilly and 2023 it rings very true," O'Reilly wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "In order for me to return to the ring I simply cannot come back as good as I was. I have to become better in every aspect of my athletic wellness. I have to train better, eat smarter and recover with intention. Expect more from me as the months go on and witness a glimpse into how I rebuild and retrain myself for a return that I can't wait for you all to see."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on O'Reilly's pro wrestling future.