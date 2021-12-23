Kyle O’Reilly Comments on Joining AEW

Just 15 days after his final NXT match, Kyle O’Reilly made his surprise arrival in AEW at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash on Wednesday night. The three-time NXT Tag Team Champion assisted Adam Cole in beating Orange Cassidy, then stood side-by-side by Cole and Bobby Fish as a reunited Undisputed Era while a confused Young Bucks looked on. O’Reilly then took to Twitter after the show to react to his debut as well as thank Tony Khan.

“Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways,” O’Reilly wrote. “Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity. If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. Also, reDRagon (his tag team with Fish) is back!!!”

Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2021

Thanks Jim, happy to be part of the team. Heal up quick! — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2021

I’m still amazed that we were able to reunite @AdamColePro + @theBobbyFish + @KORcombat tonight on #AEWDynamite; it doesn’t seem like it should’ve been possible, still doesn’t feel real. The only reason it was possible was because of you great fans supporting @AEWonTNT! Thank you — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 23, 2021

The reunited trio will face Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends in a six-man tag team match on next week’s AEW Dynamite (dubbed New Year’s Smash).

Cole spoke with ComicBook a few months back about the possibility of Undisputed Era reuniting in AEW. The only member of the group that hasn’t left WWE for AEW is Roderick Strong.

“Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never,” Cole said. “But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that’s all true. That’s true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I’m very, very tight with those guys. But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what’s best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to Raw or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I’ve always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what’s best for them. So, yeah, I guess we’ll see.”