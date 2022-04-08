Tony Khan Says Much of Anti-AEW Community Are Army of Bots

Tony Khan took to Twitter today with some very interesting information regarding the anti-AEW online community on social media and revealed that the results of an independent study confirmed that much of that online community happens to be bots. Khan said it’s a staff running thousands of accounts and an army of bots to boost them, and then he got people talking more when he said “who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?”. He would then expand on his original comments to Wrestling Inc, breaking down how the Bot Army works and why it’s effective.

Khan’s initial tweet reads “An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?” He then added another Tweet, writing “Research this one yourselves. You internet detectives thrive in these situations.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022

He then referenced the Bot staff in regards to this Friday’s AEW Rampage. Khan wrote, “Speaking of wild things: You won’t want to miss @JonMoxley vs. @WheelerYuta on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama TONIGHT!” He followed that up with “Their boiler room staff is going to be working overtime on a Friday, and I love it!” Khan would then end this particular thread with “Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets?”

Khan then clarified his comments a bit in a response to Wrestling Inc. “Waiting for final study but here’s what my expert confirmed,” Khan wrote. “It’s people with real live accounts making posts and then using their bots to manipulate the social channel algorithm by backing them up with engagement from a made-up Twitter identity. Social media teams will often fight on this. Bots are great for numbers and when they’re gone, you’ll see a dip in digital conversation impressions – both those were either negative sentiment or not real anyway.”

“For example, I tweet Megha only eats rotten bananas. I throw say 18 bots behind it (which takes about 5 minutes to do) Twitter security can’t differentiate when done well (neither can most social teams). The problem becomes, every time people type Megha into the search bar, because of a real account supported by bots- the first suggested result would be tweets about Megha eating rotten bananas. I’m oversimplifying, but that’s the 5 cent version of what’s happening,” Khan wrote”

AEW Rampage hits later tonight at 9 PM CST on TNT.