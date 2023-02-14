How Would Tony Khan Handle the WWE Roster if He Bought the Company

WWE is currently up for sale and, shockingly, the Khan family is actually in the running to buy the company. Tony Khan already owns All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor and it's been reported that he and his father Shadid would have to team up with financial partners for the sale. But Khan has continued to leave the door open to the idea in various interviews, which begs the question — what would happen if he suddenly owned all three companies?

Khan was recently on Bex & Buster and was asked how he would handle a third roster if he suddenly owned a third wrestling company. Without explicitly mentioning WWE, he said he'd keep the rosters separate rather than immediately mix all three together. While Ring of Honor and AEW stars both shared AEW's three hours of TV time when the latter company was first purchased, Khan has since pulled back on that.

"If I owned another wrestling company besides the two I already own, it would be very challenging, but I think we would want to maintain separate rosters just like I've tried to keep AEW and Ring of Honor to where there is crossover between the companies, but both have a strong pay-per-view business and AEW has great television," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "Soon, I'll have more to talk about regarding when and where Ring of Honor's weekly TV will be on HonorClub and, going forward, when and where we're going to tape those shows. There is some example of what we would do as far as keeping the pay-per-view business separate, but having some crossover. It would certainly be different if it were a different company. With AEW and Ring of Honor, I'm very happy with what we're doing. Certainly, if there were other opportunities that arose in terms of acquisitions then I would certainly be interested in (them)."

Ring of Honor's next event, Supercard of Honor, takes place on March 31 in Los Angeles.