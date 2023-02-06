AEW President Tony Khan Expresses Interest in WWE Sale

World Wrestling Entertainment is open for business. Top WWE executives have long used that phrase when asked about a potential sale, but for the first time in the company's existence, it actually holds evidential weight. Vince McMahon ended his brief retirement this past January, returning to the WWE Board of Directors with the explicitly-stated objective of assisting with the sale of the company. As WWE CEO Nick Khan mentioned recently, 2023 is the ideal year to sell WWE to a parent company as the media rights to Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown are set to expire this year. Rather than lock either of their flagship programs into a new television deal, McMahon and company want all of its assets available to its inevitable future suitor.

As for who that suitor could be, analysts have pencilled in four leading candidates: Comcast, Amazon, Endeavor, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. While those three industry giants front the odds mostly due to their wealth, a number of smaller potential buyers remain firmly in the running.

One of those is the Khans, the family that owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC, and All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan has expressed interest in being part of the WWE sale process in the past, but has once again emphasized that he only knows as much as the public.

"I don't know exactly what will happen there," Khan told the Mark Hoke Show (h/t Fightful). "I've been told, and I think they've said publicly, that there may be a sale process."

If and when a sale gets set in motion, Khan doubled down on his interest in being "involved."

"If there is a sale process, certainly I'm interested in it and potentially being involved in it," Khan continued. "We'll have to see what that process is, and who exactly they'll let get involved in it. Certainly, I'm interested in it very much."

Chatter on the sale is still relatively quiet, but it is expected to pick up soon. WWE CEO Nick Khan recently gave a timeline of "maybe three months" in regards to when he could see a deal being finalized.

