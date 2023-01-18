AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of Purchasing WWE

WWE made quite a bit of news last week thanks to several shakeups and returns. That included the return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of WWE, Stephanie McMahon's resignation as co-CEO, and the reveal that WWE was possibly pursuing a sale of the company. Since the initial news broke reports have revealed WWE is in fact looking into possibilities of a sale and have even hired JPMorgan to help in that regard, and a number of companies have been brought up as potential buyers. One surprising buyer possibility is the Khan family, including AEW President Tony Khan. He was asked about the possibility of buying WWE on The Maggie and Perloff Show, and he is interested in how things play out.

"I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we've shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we're capable of making the big purchases, whether my dad steps up with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars or Fulham FC in the Premier League and he's done such a great job building up the club and putting resources into it and we're playing football at a high level," Khan said.

"With AEW, we've shown that we can build a company. Even when I purchased Ring of Honor, that's a very different thing than WWE, but Ring of Honor is a company with 20 years of history and I really have enjoyed running it and we've shown that we're at all time highs in terms of every business metric since we relaunched it and it's only going to get better. AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it's very interesting," Khan said.

"Stay tuned to AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, you never know when I'm going to address something. On the other hand, it's very preliminary to talk about that process. If there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, I'm interested in being part of it," Khan said.

Khan also was asked if he has any type of relationship with Vince McMahon. "No, I don't have any relationship with him. I've talked with Stephanie and have had good conversations with Stephanie, but I don't know Vince at all," Khan said.

Khan was then asked about Stephanie McMahon's resignation, to which he replied, "I can't speak to it. I haven't talked to her in a long time and I can't speak to what is happening there."

