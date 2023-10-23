Top Free Agent Believed They Would "Get Lost" in AEW

Professional wrestling's free agent scene is as fruitful as it's ever been. For the first time since boom periods in the 1970s and 1990s, WWE is no longer the only show in town, as wrestlers are able to make comparable money in a multitude of other promotions. Industry leaders like AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling have deep rosters of their own while companies on the periphery like Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor have also proven themselves to be legitimate destinations for performers. Even the independent circuit as a whole has emerged as a viable alternative as evident by Matt Cardona's current run across the world.

While the business is very much booming, some wrestlers have become selective on where they want to take their talents.

Eric Young Reveals Why He Signed With Impact Wrestling

(Photo: Impact)

Eric Young is back with Impact Wrestling.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion left WWE earlier this year and returned to his longtime employer, but in an alternate timeline, he might have ended up in AEW.

"I talked with some friends there and people that I trust, and (AEW President) Tony [Khan] had kind of mentioned that he was interested, but it just never materialized," Young told Haus of Wrestling.

Young exited WWE after his requested release was granted in April. He had quietly been brought back to the company in November 2022 but never appeared on television for the six months that he was under contract. Young publicly noted that his desire to leave WWE was directly a result of Vince McMahon's return to the company.

As for why Young didn't pursue talks with AEW further, he admitted that he didn't have confidence in being used properly there.

"The truth is, I'm just going to get lost in the ether and in the mix like 60 other people there, right? The truth is I don't have his confidence. Me and [Tony] aren't close in any way, shape, or form," Young continued. "I have nothing against Tony Khan. From everything I know, he's a very nice man. I met him a couple of times in passing. He treats the wrestlers with respect, he pays them very well, and is a very respectful man and a kind man. It's nothing against the product or nothing against him. It's just not my place. Impact Wrestling is my home, and that's where I wanted to be, so that's where I am."

Young made his return to Impact Wrestling this past summer at Slammiversary. He has competed with them ever since and has also fulfilled independent dates in promotions like WSW and The Wrestling REVOLVER.