Trinity (Naomi) Officially Part of Impact Wrestling, Debut Match Revealed

There have been some big changes recently in Impact Wrestling, including a host of new Champions and a major debut at Rebellion. Impact wasn't done though, and recent reports indicated that they had signed Trinity Fatu, who formerly went by Naomi in WWE. That report turned out to be true, as tonight during Impact's tapings they revealed that Trinity is officially part of Impact Wrestling and even promoted her debut and first match. The TV debut will happen on Thursday, May 4th, and Trinity's first match will be against Kilynn King.

Trinity had a live mic when she addressed fans, and Impact shared a little snippet of her making her first appearance on the show, which you can see below. It remains to be seen how long it will take for Trinity to be in the Title picture, but in the meantime, fans certainly have a few matches they would love to see with other Impact stars.

Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/CpNRQI6nca — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2023

Trinity hasn't wrestled since May of 2022 and walked out of Monday Night Raw alongside Mercedes Mone (the Sasha Banks). Mone and Trinity were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but left their Titles with WWE before leaving due to a number of reported issues with their booking and the handling of the Titles overall. That was mostly collected from various reports at the time, as neither Mone nor Trinity have publicly commented on what happened or revealed any further details in interviews.

Mone returned to wrestling earlier this year after signing a deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and she would make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, facing down KAIRI. They would face each other at Battle in the Valley and Mone would defeat KAIRI to become the new IWGP Women's Champion. She will make her next appearance for NJPW at Resurgence.

Now Trinity is jumping back into wrestling, and while appearances backstage at NJPW, GCW, and ROH shows over the past few months led to speculation about her future plans, it was ultimately Impact that won out. Reports have stated that at one point WWE felt confident that they would end up being able to bring her back to the company, but that never happened.

As for the Impact roster, Trinity will instantly have a number of compelling feuds to jump into as part of the Knockouts division. A feud against Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo is definitely on fan's wishlists, and once you add matches against stars like Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Masha Slamovich, and Killer Kelly, Trinity has a bevy of options.

Are you excited for Trinity Fatu's return to wrestling? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!