Major Update on Trinity Fatu (WWE's Naomi) Return to Wrestling

Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) hasn't competed in a pro wrestling match since she and Sasha Banks walked out just before an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May 2022. And while Banks was finally removed from WWE.com's official roster at the start of the year just ahead of her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut as Mercedes Mone, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is still listed as a current member of the roster despite stating on her Instagram that she's no longer with the company. She's even filed for the trademark to a new wrestling name, Trinity Starr, only to later abandon it. And outside of a few red carpet and convention appearances, she has mostly kept out of the public eye.

However, Fatu's name came up quite a bit in headlines over the weekend. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bushiroad (parent company of New Japan and Stardom) was interested in signing Fatu but felt she "cost too much." She posted that to her Instagram story and covered it with the words "NOT TRUE" in big letters.

It was then reported by Fightful Select that Fatu was spotted backstage at the latest GCW event, Scene of the Crime, on Saturday night (though her reason for being present at the show has yet to be confirmed) That show was on the same day that Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto) uploaded a video of himself training with Fatu.

Fightful also reported back in January that WWE officials were "confident" Fatu would eventually return to the company, but that was before Vince McMahon maneuvered his way back onto WWE's Creative team. Do you think she'll still go back there, or is this recent training sets the stage for her to do something else? Tell us your predictions in the comments and stay tuned for more details as they become available!

