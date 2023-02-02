Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon's Return to WWE

WWE held its Quarter 4 Earnings Call today, and during the call Head of WWE Creative Paul Triple H Levesque touched on the impressive results from the Royal Rumble and teased some of the projects and deals coming later in the year. Before he handed off the call to President and Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, he took a moment to talk about the return of Vince McMahon to the company. Triple H said that having McMahon back is great, and even having him on the board also brings his incredible insight.

Levesque said, "I also want to add having Vince around has been great... Having him back and involved even at just the board level comes with his incredible insight." At this point in time McMahon has only been involved in board-level duties and is said to be focused in exploring WWE's strategic options.

Many aren't quite sure if that will continue to be the case, but Levesque seems happy with having him back, and so far he has remained in control of WWE Creative. In a recent interview with Variety, Triple H revealed he didn't know what Vince was up to during his time away from WWE. "F-k if I know," Levesque said. "I didn't know what he was up to every day when he was here! I'll be honest, I don't know what he's doing. I think he's keeping himself busy."

Triple H has also continued McMahon's penchant for long term thinking regarding storylines, talent, and other fascets of WWE. "[Vince was] always thinking long term. Whether it gets executed that way or whether it wasn't, I don't know," Levesque said. "But for me, it's how I think because it's how I was taught by him. I'm always trying to think about the long-term storyline. I was at SummerSlam and one of the first things I talked to the team about is 'Okay, where do we want to go for WrestleMania?'"

As for booking, Triple H described it like a GPS system. "It's like a GPS. As long as you put in the destination, the GPS will keep rerouting you if it needs to. If there's an accident, it's going to move you this way. If you miss a turn, it's going to take you another way, but you're gonna get to your destination," Levesque continued. "And as long as we are aware of where we want to get to, then we can get there. We'll adjust along the way. The destination might change. We might decide halfway that we want to go in a different direction. But at least you constantly are aware of your of your target. I think without that, you're just floating around in the ocean."