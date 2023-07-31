WWE's Baron Corbin Debuts New Look, Theme at NXT Great American Bash 2023

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has debuted a new look, Titantron, and entrance theme for his big match against newcomer Gable Steveson at NXT Great American Bash! Corbin was one of the more surprising returns to the WWE NXT roster over the last few weeks as he's notably been trying to figure out what to do next after being dropped by John Layfield on WWE Monday Night Raw. He's been in the mix for the last few weeks, and teasing that he would be dropping all of his gimmicks from the past in favor of a new vibe moving forward with his time in NXT.

Promos during WWE NXT episodes had showcased how Baron Corbin was actively burning all of his previous identities in order to start fresh with something new. This was finally revealed to be the case for his match against Gable Steveson at NXT Great American Bash 2023 with a new look, theme, and Titantron. Telling all that he will now "Burn the Ships," this new version of Corbin promised to be tougher and more aggressive than he has been in a while. Check out Baron Corbin's new makeover below:

How to Watch NXT Great American Bash 2023

The match turned out a lot different for both Corbin and Steveson than fans might have expected it all to play out, and now it seems like we're at the start of something brand new for Corbin as he rebuilds his identity after all of those changes he went through on both Raw and SmackDown. The NXT Great American Bash 2023 premium live event is now ongoing live and streaming with Peacock. The match card and results so far for NXT: Great American Bash 2023 breaks down as such:

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz def. The Meta-Four

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (c) def. Gallus with Joe Coffey

Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez def. Blair Davenport

Gable Stevenson def. Baron Corbin (via disqualification)

NXT North American Championship: "Dirty" Dom Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c). vs. Ilja Dragunov

