WWE: Triple H Praises LA Knight's "Grinding" Mentality

LA Knight has arrived. The self-proclaimed megastar has been on WWE's main roster since mid-2022, but 2023 has proved to be his career year. After nearly two decades on the independent circuit and a quick WWE developmental cameo in 2013, Knight found his way back to WWE in 2021. He would spend just over one year wrestling on NXT before making his way to the main roster, infamously repackaged as a male model manager named Max Dupri. Despite woes that Knight would ultimately be released before getting the chance to showcase his full potential, Knight was given the green light to be himself on WWE TV in Fall 2022, taking that proverbial ball and sprinting with it.

Triple H Praises LA Knight

(Photo: WWE)

The Game recognizes game.

Speaking to Greg & The Morning Buzz, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque praised LA Knight's persistence, recalling how he "kept grinding" despite all the setbacks he suffered throughout his career.

"I look at LA Knight right now. He's been in this business for a long time. I knew him in the very beginning," Triple H recalled. "He was in NXT early in the system. He'll admit this, a lot to his own doing, he caused himself to not be in it, but he kept grinding, kept grinding, kept grinding. And here now, he is sort of running towards the end of his career and all of a sudden, he's making it and becoming a big deal."

At 41 years old, Knight is no spring chicken, but he also has showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"Hopefully, he can capitalize on that, and we can, but you never know, and you keep those doors open and you see what's going to resonate," Triple H continued. "Nobody has perfect vision around the corner. You just keep grinding and doing what you do and hopefully success comes."

WWE Survivor Series goes down this Saturday, November 25th at 8 PM ET and will stream live on Peacock. You can check out the announced card below...

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Card